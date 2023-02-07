Work on East Central College’s pedestrian bridge has stalled, while waiting for delivery of the overhead canopy. But the college is moving ahead with work on the floors in several buildings on campus in Union.
Though students are now able to use the new walkway between the Donald Shook Student Center and Hansen Hall, Cochran Engineering Project Manager Brad Dunagan said crews are still waiting to install the final piece of the $1.6 million project.
“There’s been quite a bit of communication recently with the fabrication plant that is putting all the materials together and doing the fabrication, the contractor and the erection contractor,” Dunagan said. “They’re currently hoping that delivery on those is going to be either late February or early March.”
The 155-foot bridge has been under construction since last fall and work is still expected to be wrapped up within six weeks of the delivery of the canopy. The previous structure of the same design was built in 1973, but did not have an overhead roof protecting the deck from natural elements. De-icing chemicals caused early deterioration that the board is hoping to avoid with the current span.
In the same meeting, the board of trustees approved a $130,652 contract with Union Furniture & Flooring to replace “aging” flooring in hallways and rooms in Hansen Hall, the Training Center, and the student center. The flooring in several stairwells and elevators also needs to be replaced, according to Vice President of Finance and Administration Deanna Cassat.
The project will be funded with state maintenance and repair funds, with supplementary funding from the student center bookstore. It will be completed over spring and summer breaks.