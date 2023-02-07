ECC Trustees discuss construction (copy)
In this file photo from October 2022, Brad Dunagan, project engineer at Cochran Engineering, left, updates the East Central College Board of Trustees on the pedestrian bridge construction progress. 

 Missourian Photo/Julia Hansen.

Work on East Central College’s pedestrian bridge has stalled, while waiting for delivery of the overhead canopy. But the college is moving ahead with work on the floors in several buildings on campus in Union.

Though students are now able to use the new walkway between the Donald Shook Student Center and Hansen Hall, Cochran Engineering Project Manager Brad Dunagan said crews are still waiting to install the final piece of the $1.6 million project.