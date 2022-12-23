Franklin County

While the Franklin County American Rescue Plan Act Committee approved more than $6 million in expenditures during a recent meeting, the committee also rejected a number of grant requests.

The committee consists of the three county commissioners, Auditor Angela Gibson, Treasurer Debbie Aholt and four area business leaders. The committee has allocated or awarded grants totaling more than $6 million. Once approved, the county would have approximately $12 million remaining of the $20.2 million it received in federal stimulus money.

