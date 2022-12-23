While the Franklin County American Rescue Plan Act Committee approved more than $6 million in expenditures during a recent meeting, the committee also rejected a number of grant requests.
The committee consists of the three county commissioners, Auditor Angela Gibson, Treasurer Debbie Aholt and four area business leaders. The committee has allocated or awarded grants totaling more than $6 million. Once approved, the county would have approximately $12 million remaining of the $20.2 million it received in federal stimulus money.
The largest denied requests came from East Central College, Mercy Hospital Washington and from smaller communities within the county.
Administrators with ECC had asked for $5.41 million — the largest request for federal funding received by the county’s ARPA committee.
The ARPA committee denied all of ECC’s request. The college requested funds to update and repair four of its six buildings on its Union campus. It also wanted to upgrade its heating and cooling system, repair parking lots and sidewalks and build a 1.5 mile long, six-foot wide campus walking trail.
Though officials acknowledged ECC is valuable to the county, committee members pointed to $6.46 million ECC has already received in federal Higher Education Emergency Relief Funds because of the COVID-19 pandemic in denying the request.
“It said their budget is $21 million,” Mike Marquart said. “I would have thought that they could squirrel away $3 million a year for two years and have the money to do their infrastructure.”
The committee denied Mercy Hospital’s request for $218,556 which would have provided four security officers, as well as funding for a Substance Abuse Recovery Program, intended to give first-month medication assistance to patients suffering drug withdrawal symptoms, according to the hospital’s application.
The committee pointed to $26.96 million Mercy has already received in federal Provider Relief Funds between March 2020 and September 2022 in rejecting its request.
“I’m a hard no,” Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker said.
Also rejected was a $2.29 million request from Public Water District No. 3 of Franklin County to improve five wastewater treatment plants as part of “regionalization” with the Brush Creek Sewer District. County legal Counselor Mark Piontek said an agreement is being worked on that would increase the capacity of the Brush Creek district that could negate the need for the request.
“I think this has the potential to resolve itself,” Brinker said.
The county’s ARPA consultant, UHY Advisors, found a $2 million request from the city of St. Clair for a North Outer Road extension to be ineligible for funding under ARPA guidelines. It was one of several requests from the city that were denied.
Also rejected was St. Clair’s requests for $1.83 million for 11,000 feet of water main to assist with developing the former airport area, $1.02 million for 5,660 feet of water main near the Claretown subdivision, $210,012 for 1,420 of water main around St. Clair High School, $133,920 for 875 feet of water main near Iron Hill Road and $76,150 for a 590-foot water main connection near Redbird Lane.
St. Clair’s largest funding request for $3.05 million also was declined. That proposal was for a collection system and secondary clarifier, which the city said would improve capacity restrictions at its wastewater treatment facility.
Some fire districts also were denied in requests for funding, including the New Haven-Berger Fire Protection District, which sought $1.2 million for a new fire house; the Sullivan Fire Protection District, which asked for $841,750 for equipment purchases and the Beaufort-Leslie Fire Protection District, which sought $240,000 to replace 28 self-contained breathing apparatus units that are 19 years old.
“If we end up having some money left over, we may look at it,” Hinson said.
The committee denied a request from the city of Berger for $3.1 million for a community water infrastructure replacement project. Officials suggested the city look for financing on its own.
“That’s $12,000 a person,” Hoberock said of the town of 256 residents. “You can go out and drill wells for them for less money than that.”
The Kansas City Lifesavers were rejected in their request for $20,000. The agency, which provides healthcare related training, sought money to provide CPR information to the community.
While for-profit businesses were allowed to apply for ARPA funds from the county, all of those requests were rejected by the committee.