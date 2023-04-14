East Central College officials are taking steps toward appointing a citizens’ advisory committee to develop recommendations on a future tax levy ballot initiative.

The Junior College District of East Central Missouri currently has outstanding general obligation bonds and a 9.9 cent debt service levy per $100 of assessed property value that supports them, according to College President Jon Bauer. Voters last approved a bond issue for ECC in 2006, with the funds paying for construction of the college’s Health & Science Building, Bauer said at this week’s ECC Board of Trustees meeting.