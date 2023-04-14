East Central College officials are taking steps toward appointing a citizens’ advisory committee to develop recommendations on a future tax levy ballot initiative.
The Junior College District of East Central Missouri currently has outstanding general obligation bonds and a 9.9 cent debt service levy per $100 of assessed property value that supports them, according to College President Jon Bauer. Voters last approved a bond issue for ECC in 2006, with the funds paying for construction of the college’s Health & Science Building, Bauer said at this week’s ECC Board of Trustees meeting.
When those 20-year bonds are retired in 2026, a variety of things could happen, Bauer said. One possibility is that no further bonds would be issued, and the current tax levy would end. Another is that, with voter approval, ECC could issue additional bonds.
A third possibility “is to take that levy, the debt service levy, and transfer that to the operating levy, and so no increase in the overall levy, but it would change how the levy can be used, from purely for debt service and instead it could be used in the operating fund,” Bauer said. “You could do capital improvements out of the operating fund. You could do further operating costs, a lot more flexibility.”
Bauer said any potential tax question would not appear on the ballot for voter approval until 2024 or 2025. Issuing new debt would require a supermajority of four sevenths of voters, while transferring the levy to the operating fund would need a simple majority, he said. He added that he is in favor of creating a citizens’ advisory committee.
“Our policy on citizens’ committees is that the board appoints those committees,” Bauer said.
Aside from campaign committees, which serve a separate purpose, the last time the board formed a citizens’ advisory committee was in 2001, Bauer said, which resulted in an operating levy placed on the ballot in 2002. That ballot measure narrowly failed.
Bauer said he was not asking the board members to take action at their meeting Monday, but was instead seeking suggestions for potential committee members, adding that he had some candidates in mind himself.
If the board approves forming a committee, it would likely meet four to six times over the summer and provide a recommendation to the board in late summer or early fall, he said.
“I think a committee of 10 to 15 is about the right size,” Bauer said. “That will enable us to cover the district and have lots of perspectives but not be so big that it’s unwieldy.”
After Bauer introduced the topic, board members weighed in with their thoughts on forming a citizens’ advisory committee.
Board Secretary Ina “Cookie” Hays said she was in favor of it.
“It’s an opportunity, and if we let that opportunity pass by we’ll regret it, so I think going step by step is good with the committee,” she said.
“I think it’s an opportunity and I think that it’s the right way to begin,” said Board Vice President Joseph Stroetker, adding that there was a good argument to be made for a bond issue that could pay for things other than new construction.
“Education has changed a bit, especially in the last few years, and I think the strongest argument is, you know, we don’t need another building, but we need funding to develop off-site education and those types of things,” Stroetker said.
“I simply think it promotes East Central in the community, gets people thinking about things that East Central has, and I would say it’s a good idea,” said Board Member Audrey Freitag. “I’m for it.”
Bauer said he will have a list of names of potential committee appointees at next month’s board meeting, at which time the board will be able to vote on formally establishing the committee.