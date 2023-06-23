Metal for manufacturing
The heavy metal band, Metallica, has funded 48 students in the advanced manufacturing program at East Central College through their All Within My Hands foundation.

 Submitted photo.

East Central College will host a free concert at the Union campus Saturday, with proceeds from food, drink and merchandise sales benefiting the Metallica Scholars Initiative.

The outdoor concert will feature local bands Savana and Loose Change from 5 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday evening, June 24. Although the concert is free, ECC Vice President of External Relations Joel Doepker said the college will be accepting donations that will go directly to the Metallica Scholars Initiative, a grant program for students participating in ECC’s advanced manufacturing programs.

