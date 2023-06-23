East Central College will host a free concert at the Union campus Saturday, with proceeds from food, drink and merchandise sales benefiting the Metallica Scholars Initiative.
The outdoor concert will feature local bands Savana and Loose Change from 5 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday evening, June 24. Although the concert is free, ECC Vice President of External Relations Joel Doepker said the college will be accepting donations that will go directly to the Metallica Scholars Initiative, a grant program for students participating in ECC’s advanced manufacturing programs.
The ECC cafe will have hot dogs, hamburgers, wraps, bratwursts, chips and drinks available for purchase. No outside coolers will be allowed, but lawn chairs and blankets are encouraged. Oak & Front Wine Bar and Tasting Room will provide a cash bar. ECC will also sell Metallica Scholars t-shirts, frisbees and magnets.
Concert-goers can also play lawn games and take photos in front of the Metallica Scholars backdrop and pose with guitars made by students.
As an added bonus, All Within My Hands, a philanthropic foundation formed by the heavy metal band Metallica, has donated two tickets to see Metallica perform in St. Louis on Nov. 3 and 5. Raffle tickets for the concerts will be available for purchase at the event, as well as online at eastcentral.edu/metallica-scholars-benefit-concert. The raffle will be open until Oct. 4 when the winner will be drawn.
All proceeds will go to the Metallica Scholars Initiative.
“The more people who attend, the more money we can have for student scholarships,” Doepker said.
With the first year of the Metallica Scholars Initiative concluded, ECC is waiting to hear if it will receive funds for the second year of the initiative.
In 2022, ECC received a $100,000 grant from All Within My Hands to start the Metallica Scholars Initiative. The college was able to use the grant to award scholarships to 48 students who were participating in one of ECC’s advanced manufacturing programs in the fall 2022 and/or spring 2023 semester.
About six months ago Doepker said a team of ECC staff wanted to come up with another way to raise money for more scholarships for those pursuing certificates or degrees in advanced manufacturing.
“So we thought, since we are a Metallica Scholars Initiative community college, we should literally play off of that and have a benefit concert on our campus,” Doepker said. “It just seemed to fit really well as a fundraising effort.”
ECC is the only college in Missouri that is a part of the Metallica Scholars Initiative, and Doepker said the school takes pride in that.
“We really value this Metallica Scholars Initiative because it is providing funding for our students and many of them are working while they are attending the program. They have families, and they have other obligations while they are still trying to complete a degree in one of these programs. And just a little bit of money can really alleviate some of those financial pressures,” Doepker said.
So far, ECC has received $16,000 from local sponsors including Ace Manufacturing, AZZ Precoat Metals, Bank of Washington, Computech Manufacturing Co., First Community Credit Union, Fricks Meats, GH Tool and Mold, Hodges Badge, Ideaman Inc., Innovative Machine & Tool, NTMA St. Louis, Oak & Front Wine Bar and Tasting Room, Paramount Apparel, PEM Racing, Quality Coach, Ameren and United Bank of Union.
All Within My Hands Director of Philanthropy Renee Richardson said the foundation was proud of the work ECC is doing for advanced manufacturing and the local workforce in Union and surrounding areas.
“As active members of the 32 community colleges participating in the Metallica Scholars Initiative, they are helping us to support the next generation of skilled tradespeople, which is a core part of our mission,” Richardson stated in an email to The Missourian. “We strongly believe that dedicated members of all industries, not just the ones society tends to focus on, deserve respect and admiration. It is our honor to assist these students as they work toward establishing sustainable careers. We are so proud of the current students, future students, and the staff who bring the Metallica Scholars Initiative to life. We hope that this weekend’s event finds local support and great music too!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.