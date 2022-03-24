Starting this fall, students living in East Central College’s service district will have access to some degree programs at two nearby community colleges for the same tuition as students who live in those districts.
The agreement with Jefferson College and Mineral Area College grants students who live in ECC’s district access to three degree programs not offered by East Central for the same tuition rates as students who live in the host institution’s district, offering savings as much as $59 per credit hour.
And, likewise, students who live in Jefferson College and MAC’s districts can attend several programs at ECC for in-district tuition.
The change is effective for the fall 2022 semester and will automatically renew yearly unless any institution terminates its participation.
“We were thinking about ways that we could help students that we typically don’t serve,” said Dr. Robyn Walter, vice president of academic affairs at ECC. “We’re not large enough for all three of us to have a vet tech program and certainly having an accredited culinary program like we have is something that’s very valuable to students that might live in the Mineral Area College area.”
At Jefferson College, its physical therapist assistant program has been opened to people living in ECC’s district for in-district rates, along with its veterinary technology and law enforcement programs. Starting the 2022-23 school year, Jefferson College will charge its in-district tuition of $118 per credit hour, rather than its usual cost of $177 to those students.
Walter said she knew of students that would take advantage of the discounted prices for Jefferson College’s “well known” veterinary technology program.
“Students go there anyway, but now they can go at an in-district rate, which is just a little easier on their pocketbooks,” she said.
MAC is also offering a program with discounted out-of-district tuition to potential students in ECC’s district. They can receive an associate of applied science in MAC’s law enforcement program. With the change, tuition drops from $191 per credit hour to $151.
East Central is also making in-district tuition rates for six of its programs available to students in Jefferson College’s district, which is defined by the boundaries of Jefferson County, along with students surrounding MAC. MAC serves a district south of ECC’s and includes all of Iron, St. Francois, Madison, Sainte Genevieve, and Perry Counties. It also includes parts of Dent, Texas, Shannon, Reynolds, Oregon, Douglas, Wright, Phelps, Washington, Crawford, Laclede and Pulaski Counties.
The programs available to potential students living in Jefferson College’s and MAC’s district include building construction, industrial engineering technology, an agriculture pathway, music, culinary arts and radiologic technology.
Walter said ECC is hoping to increase enrollment.
“For instance, the agriculture pathway is a new pathway for us,” she said. “We’re just getting that off the ground so that would be an opportunity to build some enrollment.”