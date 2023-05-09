Between the lines
Poet Dr. Agnes Vojta recites a poem from one of her books during the poetry reading at East Central College on Thursday evening. The poetry reading was sponsored by the Civic Engagement Committee, Film and Lecture Series, and English and Humanities Department.

 Missourian photo/Antjea Wolff.

At the end of April, in celebration of national poetry month, East Central College played host to its annual poetry reading featuring several students and faculty, as well as special guest Dr. Agnes Vojta, a poet and professor from Rolla.

“I love poetry for many, many reasons,” English and Humanities Department Chair Joshua Stroup said. “But one of the biggest things I love about poetry, one of the things I feel like it does, is it takes all the busyness in life, all the noise, all the ups and downs, and it’s like, compressing it into this little cube.”