At the end of April, in celebration of national poetry month, East Central College played host to its annual poetry reading featuring several students and faculty, as well as special guest Dr. Agnes Vojta, a poet and professor from Rolla.
“I love poetry for many, many reasons,” English and Humanities Department Chair Joshua Stroup said. “But one of the biggest things I love about poetry, one of the things I feel like it does, is it takes all the busyness in life, all the noise, all the ups and downs, and it’s like, compressing it into this little cube.”
“Every time you’re rereading the poem,” he said, “you’re reliving your life and you’re learning something new about it for the first time.”
This was the sixth year for the ECC poetry reading sponsored by the Civic Engagement Committee, Film and Lecture Series, and English and Humanities Department.
ECC students Jacey DeLoach, Lindsey Nichols and Ruthie Cordia read their work in front of more than two dozen audience members in the lecture hall at the Health and Science Building on ECC campus. English Department faculty members Katie Holtmeyer and John Hardecke followed, reading poems about a variety of subjects like childhood, longing and loss.
Vojta concluded the evening by reciting several of her published poems.
Originally from Germany, Vojta moved to Rolla in 2001 and is a physics professor at Missouri University of Science and Technology. She has three books of poetry: “The Eden of Perhaps,” “Porous Land,” and “A Coracle of Dreams,” all published through Spartan Press.
At the conclusion of her reading, an audience member asked Vojta what advice she has for poets who are just starting out.
“Just write,” she said. “Just write and find kind people, if you want to show people your work. Find people who are supportive. When I started, I was in a group that enjoyed tearing each other to shreds. You don’t need that. Find some people who also write and just build each other up. You don’t need to tolerate any stupid nonsense. So write what you want to write, and don’t care what other people think. And read a lot of poetry.”