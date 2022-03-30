The East Central College Foundation is giving students one free meal a day. For four weeks this spring to combat food insecurity.
President Dr. John Bauer said ECC staff sometimes hears from students about their struggle to pay for food or other necessities.
“We know anecdotally from working with students ... when they’ll just express needs that they have,” he said. “It could be food --— gas is always an issue. For a lot of our students finances are tight and that affects them across the board.”
Picking from a limited menu that includes breakfast sandwiches and cheeseburgers, students need only show their ID at Café Central on the first floor of the Donald Shook Student Center for the free meal. Bauer had the idea to provide free meals at ECC after learning about a similar program at Ozark Technical Community College, which provides a daily free breakfast bar for students.
ECC Foundation Executive Director Bridgette Kelch said the program started March 21 and will run 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday through Thursday, ending April 14.
Food insecurity, according to the Department of Agriculture, is when a household has “limited or uncertain access to adequate food.” According to a press release from ECC announcing the program, attending college can be a struggle especially when a student has to balance hunger on top of classes, jobs and other commitments.
“We certainly didn’t want to point out anything so that’s why we’re making this available to all students,” Kelch said. “Even if they’re not food insecure, having a full meal will really help you learn, have your brain firing on all cylinders.”
Funding for the pilot program has come from ECC Foundation’s general fund. She said some regular donors contribute specifically for the purpose of combating food insecurity. Those funds are also used to stock a food pantry on campus, which the foundation and college have done for several years. Kelch said she could not share the names of any donors, or how much they contributed, but said sponsors included two banks and four or five private donors.
It’s hard for the college to track hunger among students, other than to monitor food pantry usage and Food for Falcons participation, Kelch said, but staff hear via word of mouth that students struggle with hunger.
In 2020 Temple University’s The Hope Center surveyed over 195,000 students from 130 two-year colleges and 72 four-year colleges and found 39 percent of respondents from two-year colleges suffered from food insecurity and 48 percent from housing insecurity.
Kelch and Bauer said determining whether the program will continue will likely come down to whether the funders can afford it.
“We look at what we have currently and what we’re currently receiving regularly from donors and maybe we have to go out and look for fundraising,” Kelch said. “No one wants anyone else to be hungry. I think that’s a pretty basic tenet in life.”
“Part of the assessment will be, how do we make this sustainable?” Bauer said.
Kelch said she thinks a majority of students on the Union campus will participate in the program at least once, but numbers near the end of the four weeks will be closer to daily usage in a permanent program.
On the first day, 41 students participated, spending $185, but Kelch expects those numbers to rise as knowledge about the program becomes more widespread. The Foundation started advertising around campus with signs, and planned to continue sharing the word about the program on social media and with a text and email to all students.
Two student employees joined the team at Café Central to handle the additional demand.