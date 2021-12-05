East Central College Foundation has kicked off its annual “Friends of the Foundation” scholarship campaign, according to a release from the school.
In 2021-22, the foundation gave $478,150 in scholarships to 293 students. It is hoping to allocate $485,595 to 330 students in 2022-23.
The foundation was established in 1975, six years after the college itself. Bridgette Kelch, the foundation’s executive director, said that since 2002, the foundation has awarded over $2.8 million.
From 2009 to 2017, the total amount awarded by the foundation stagnated around $170,000, but in recent years it has jumped to more than $475,000. Kelch said she is hoping for another increase this year of $40,000 to $50,000.
In November, two scholarships were established. The Patricia Forget Scholarship will be awarded to a nontraditional student — 23 years old or older — with preference for someone from a rural area. Former ECC President Karen Herzog also established a scholarship named after herself and her late husband, Don, to go to a piano student.
The scholarship campaign starts in November and typically wraps up in February. Gifts can be made online at www.eastcentral.edu/give or by calling 636-584-6505.