The library on the campus of East Central College in Union was dedicated Saturday. It will be known as the Donald R. and Barbara D. Means Library.
One of the original trustees of the college, Donald Means served 24 years on the board from 1968 to 1992, holding the offices of board secretary and president during his tenure.
After retiring from the board, Donald Means was a member of the college redistricting committee, and in its February meeting, the board of trustees voted to rename the library in recognition of the Means' decades of commitment to the college.
In a ceremony honoring the change, Dr. Jon Bauer, president of ECC, gave remarks praising Donald Means' stewardship in the early days of the college. He spoke emphasizing the importance of a library on a school's campus. Bauer compared that role to one Means played as ECC established itself.
"It would be difficult to think of a more fitting expression of the East Central mission than our library," Bauer said to those gathered in the library. "And it certainly represents the aspirations of those who envisioned East Central decades ago, including Don Means."
Charlotte Nordyke, daughter of Donald and Barbara Means also spoke, thanking the board for the honor. She highlighted the commitment both of her parents made to the school and surrounding communities.
"Dad was involved with city government, community organizations, particularly Rotary and Jaycees, Immanuel Lutheran school board and started a community college," Nordyke listed. "Mom spend her time with Cub Scouts, Jaycee wives, coaching volleyball, volunteering at church and school, and chasing after four angelic children."
In his closing remarks, Bauer announced a scholar award, named after the Means, to recognize one full time faculty member each year "who is achieving advanced learning outcomes in a course or program or study through the use of innovative or creative teaching strategies." The award will include a $1,000 stipend the winner can use for professional development.
"This award will be the most prestigious recognition of the work of our faculty each year," Bauer said.