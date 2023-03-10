The East Central College Board of Trustees voted this week to discontinue two financial aid programs, although the students served will still be eligible for comparable aid that has now become available through the state.
One of the two programs, known as “Three for Free,” or the First Class Tuition Pass, was first implemented in 2019 and allowed high school juniors and seniors to take one tuition-free summer course at ECC. The “Three for Free” name was a reference to the three free credit hours the students would receive, although they could actually take up to a five credit hour course. While some students took advantage of the program, the number who decided to continue their education at ECC was less than college officials had hoped.
“If you look at the summer program during the summer of ‘19 all the way through 2022, there were 325 students at the cost to the university of $49,886, and so we waived their fees for them to take the course,” said Vice President of Student Development Sarah Leassner. “However, only 18 students out of all of those 325 continued to pursue their education here at ECC.”
The second initiative, the Free and Reduced Lunch Waiver Program, established in 2020, enabled dual-credit high school students who qualified for National School Lunch Program benefits to receive free tuition for college coursework taken at their high schools. Between fall 2020 and fall 2022, 534 students benefited from the program at a cost of $148,361 to ECC.
“While the program has been extremely beneficial to students, it has been costly for ECC. Now that the Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development has created the Dual Credit/Dual Enrollment Scholarship, it makes fiscal sense to discontinue ECC’s Free and Reduced Waiver program to follow the state’s guidelines for this scholarship and recoup the fees that were previously waived by the college,” according to the March 6 ECC board meeting agenda packet.
“And so the two programs, at the original inception, were an opportunity for students to gain access to the college environment,” said Leassner. “However, now there’s a new opportunity for the state to provide funding for those students to attend ECC.”
Leassner added that ECC will shift focus to informing students who previously would have been eligible for the programs on how to gain access to the financial aid being made available through the state.
“I’m proud of the work that we did at a time when there was no state assistance for these students, because obviously costs, even a discounted cost, can be a barrier,” said ECC President Jon Bauer. “But that’s changed now. There is state assistance. We’ve been in touch with the school districts. They’ll be able to move into that program seamlessly, and they’ll continue to be served.”
Motions to discontinue the “Three for Free” program effective immediately, and the Free and Reduced Lunch Waiver Program at the end of the spring 2023 semester, were unanimously approved.