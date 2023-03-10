The East Central College Board of Trustees voted this week to discontinue two financial aid programs, although the students served will still be eligible for comparable aid that has now become available through the state.

One of the two programs, known as “Three for Free,” or the First Class Tuition Pass, was first implemented in 2019 and allowed high school juniors and seniors to take one tuition-free summer course at ECC. The “Three for Free” name was a reference to the three free credit hours the students would receive, although they could actually take up to a five credit hour course. While some students took advantage of the program, the number who decided to continue their education at ECC was less than college officials had hoped.