Concertgoers stake out seats
Concertgoers stake out their seats Saturday, June 24, 2023, at the East Central College Metallica Scholars Benefit Concert. Bands Savana and Loose Change played during the event.

 Missourian Photo/Julia Hansen

East Central College raised over $20,000 during its community concert on Saturday, June 24.

The outdoor concert featured free music by local bands Savana and Loose Change as well as outdoor activities. ECC Communications and Marketing Director Gregg Jones said in an email that he estimated the total amount collected, through the event sponsorships and food and beverage sales, is close to the college’s goal of collecting $25,000, which would be added to the $50,000 the school was awarded from the All Within My Hands Foundation for the 2023 to 2024 academic year.  

