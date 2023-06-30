East Central College raised over $20,000 during its community concert on Saturday, June 24.
The outdoor concert featured free music by local bands Savana and Loose Change as well as outdoor activities. ECC Communications and Marketing Director Gregg Jones said in an email that he estimated the total amount collected, through the event sponsorships and food and beverage sales, is close to the college’s goal of collecting $25,000, which would be added to the $50,000 the school was awarded from the All Within My Hands Foundation for the 2023 to 2024 academic year.
“We had a really successful event, considering it was our first year,” Jones said. “We are incredibly thankful to all of the ECC employees and others connected to the ECC community who pitched in and volunteered on a Saturday night.”
Jones said it was hard to gauge how many people attended the concert, but he believes roughly 225 to 250 people attended.
“Everyone we talked with about the event had a fantastic time,” Jones said, “so we already are discussing another event next year. We may push it back to the fall so temperatures are a bit cooler.”
The total of nearly $75,000 will be awarded to students through the Metallica Scholars Initiative, a scholarship fund for students participating in advanced manufacturing programs. ECC’s advanced manufacturing programs include fast-track welding, industrial maintenance certificate, HVAC certificate, applied technology certificate and precision machining.
Sponsors for the event included Ace Manufacturing, AZZ Precoat Metals, Bank of Washington, Computech Manufacturing Co., First Community Credit Union, Frick’s Meats, GH Tool & Mold, Hodges Badge, Ideaman Inc., Innovative Machine & Tool, NTMA St. Louis, Oak & Front Wine Bar, Paramount Apparel, PEM Racing, Quality Coach, Ameren, United Bank of Union, Taco Bell (W&M Restaurants), John & Jeannine Moroney and Washmo Blues Society.
