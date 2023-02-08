Attending East Central College will cost more next school year.
The college’s board of trustees voted Monday to increase the cost of tuition, course fees and a students’ general fee, potentially raising the cost of full-time students by hundreds of dollars per semester. Officials said the decision was made to keep up with inflated prices “across the board.”
“One of the challenges that we’re facing, that everybody’s facing is just the high inflationary environment that we’re in,” President Dr. Jon Bauer said.
Tuition is increasing 8 percent for the 2023-24 school year and the school is adding $7 onto its $30 per-credit-hour general fee. Several individual courses in various subjects require costs in addition to tuition to function, and those costs are rising too, according to Vice President of Academic Affairs Robyn Walter.
Vice President of Finance and Administration DeAnna Cassat called the increase to the cost of tuition “a direct correlation of inflation and the college’s increases of expenditures.”
The decision came at the recommendation of the tuition subcommittee of the budget advisory committee, which Cassat co-chairs.
“We took a deep dive on what our increase of expenditures would be and our goals for compensation and what our FY24 expenditures will be,” she told the board.
A student who lives in the district will pay between $10 and $16 more in tuition per credit hour, depending on their program, and out-of-district, out-of-state and international students will have higher increases. A traditional, in-district college student will pay a $125 per credit hour for Tier 1 programs, $151 for Tier 2 programs and $216 for tier 3 programs.
By comparison, an in-district Jefferson Community College student will pay a flat $118-per-credit-hour tuition next year, $4 more than the current fee. St. Louis Community College had a cost of $122 per credit hour in 2022-23 and Ozarks Technical Community College had a similar three-tiered system as ECC, with costs of $122-$136 per credit hour for the current year.
The state directs the college to keep increases “reasonable,” according to Cassat. The consumer price index for all urban consumers increased 9.1 percent from June 2021 to June 2022, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Bauer said the college would be letting students know of the change soon, and that ECC will also highlight increases in Pell Grant scholarships that many ECC students receive. Over half of students enrolled in ECC are Pell Grant recipients and over 90 percent receive some kind of financial aid.
Cassat said the tuition subcommittee would continue studying data to see how the increase affects the college.
“Throughout these last several months, we’ve identified certain areas on where we continue our analysis and on the (tuition) tiers to reassess whether the program is in the correct one of the three tiers,” she said
The increase to course fees and tuition passed unanimously, but Trustee Prudence Johnson dissented with her colleagues in approving an increase to general fees. The general fee pays for technology like education software Canvas, facilities, security and student services and activities. Johnson was concerned that a “significant amount” of the student activities fee went to athletic programs.
“A student who comes here for a full year will pay over $1,000 in fees,” she said before the vote.
ECC is projecting no growth in the amount of credit hours taken in the next academic year, but is hoping to offset higher operating costs with a projected $560,766 increase to tuition revenue, if enrollment holds steady.
Last year the board also raised tuition, opting for a flat $5-per-credit-hour increase. Though this year’s increase was more dramatic, Bauer said he does not anticipate another steep hike next year,providing inflation eases.
Bauer said ECC’s administration will pay close attention to the elasticity of the demand for education in the next year, but said decreasing enrollment “is always a concern.”
“It’s our obligation to be comprehensive in our communication with students,” he said. “Here are the costs, here’s the assistance, and here’s the value that’s provided to you, the quality that we provide.”