East Central College Students walk on campus (copy)
In this Missourian file photo, students at East Central College walk between buildings on Oct. 28, 2021. ECC trustees voted Monday night to increase tuition by 8 percent. 

 Missourian Photo/Julia Hansen. 

Attending East Central College will cost more next school year.

The college’s board of trustees voted Monday to increase the cost of tuition, course fees and a students’ general fee, potentially raising the cost of full-time students by hundreds of dollars per semester. Officials said the decision was made to keep up with inflated prices “across the board.”