Union city officials are assisting East Central College with a new program to help train people for the job market.
The board of aldermen approved an agreement at a special Monday, Dec. 21, meeting to apply for the Community Block Development (CDBG) grant, on behalf of the college, with the Missouri Department of Economic Development. ECC is looking to renovate a 3,560-square-foot space in Hansen Hall into a job training center.
ECC submitted its formal application with the state on Tuesday, Dec. 22, Joel Doepker, ECC vice president of external relations, told The Missourian. “We expect to hear from the state in May 2021,” he said.
The grant could bring in up to $500,000 for the project. If ECC gets that amount, Doepker said it will take three to four months to complete construction after the award.
The area being renovated formerly played host to the college’s heating and air conditioning classes before they moved to the Business and Industry Center in 2017. The space isn’t being utilized currently.
The project has a total cost of $547,867, with $150,622 of that related to mechanical, electrical and plumbing, including new HVAC.
The grant is paid through the city to the college, though ECC would have the financial burden, Doepker said.
The agreement between ECC and the city requires the college to have a grant administrator, which Doepker is serving as. He said ECC won’t hire an outside administrator.
Costs to the city are expected to be minimal other than time staff spends working with ECC.
Courses being offered at the new training center are expected to directly benefit Union and other Franklin County communities because they assist with job creation, Doepker has said.
The adult education classes that will be available there are short-term training that will get students into the workforce within three to four months.
Health care is among the areas that will be assisted with the certified nursing assistant and certified medication technician courses offered in the renovated space. Other classes will be offered to help people become workplace safety technicians, logistics technicians and quality assurance technicians for products like cellphones, computers and cars. Environmental Protection Agency Certification also will be offered.
While some of the programs already are offered at ECC, the new space would allow them to be more convenient to services such as academic advising, tutoring and counseling, Doepker said.
The last time the city worked on a CDBG grant was for Corporate Drive in the Union Development Corp.’s Union Corporate Center.
Corporate Drive, which was completed in 2017, cost $808,510. Of that, $185,000 was covered by the grant.
According to Department of Economic Development documents, the state is making $3 million available for job training CDBG grants in 2020. They are required to benefit low- and moderate-income people, with household incomes below 80 percent of the county median income. The income requirements can either apply to people taking the classes or to the community being benefited as a whole.
Local governments like the city of Union must be the applicants for the funding, but they can apply on behalf of subapplicants like ECC. Along with community colleges, technical colleges and universities, local governments can apply on behalf of public high schools or nonprofits.
ECC offering additional programs will help build a highly-skilled workforce in and around Union, Assistant City Administrator James Schmieder said.
“The city remains dedicated to the creation of good paying, stable jobs that will lead to long term careers for our area residents,” he said. The city has an invaluable partner in East Central College and supports their mission to help create a well trained, highly skilled workforce to fill that demand.”