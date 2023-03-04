East Central College (ECC)
Out of more than 100 students from five high schools who recently competed in East Central College’s annual Academic Challenge for Engineering and Science, winners have been announced in several categories.

Teams from Linn (Osage County R-II), Washington (varsity and junior varsity), Warrenton (varsity and junior varsity), Houston and St. Francis Borgia high schools participated in the challenge. All five varsity teams will advance to the sectionals at Missouri S&T in Rolla. 