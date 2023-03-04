Out of more than 100 students from five high schools who recently competed in East Central College’s annual Academic Challenge for Engineering and Science, winners have been announced in several categories.
Teams from Linn (Osage County R-II), Washington (varsity and junior varsity), Warrenton (varsity and junior varsity), Houston and St. Francis Borgia high schools participated in the challenge. All five varsity teams will advance to the sectionals at Missouri S&T in Rolla.
The students participated in a battery of tests in seven subject areas: math, biology, chemistry, physics, English, computational science and engineering graphics. The challenge was divided into large (1,500), intermediate (700) and small (300) school categories.
Overall winners in school team categories include Linn High School in first place in the 300 category with 500 points, St. Francis Borgia High School in first place in the 700 category with 484.3 points followed by Houston High School in second place with 474.1 points, and Warrenton High School in first place in the 1,500 Category with 422.6 points followed by Washington High School with 418.4 points in second place.
Individual winners in the 1,500 category include Leah Wheeler, of Washington, in first place in biology, followed by Emma Wheeler, of Washington, in second and Grant Beuchner, of Warrenton, in third.
Winners in the 1,500 chemistry category include Luke Rausch, of Warrenton, in first, Dominic Johnson, of Warrenton, in second, and Lilly Schmitt, of Washington, in third. In computational science, winners include Roy Briggs, of Warrenton, in first, Micheal Hotra, of Washington, in second, and Isaac Lough, of Washington, in third.
Engineering graphics winners in the 1,500 category include Tyler Eckelkamp, of Washington, in first, Nikolas Hellebusch, of Washington, in second, and Owen Thompson, of Warrenton, in third. In English, winners include Alice Briggs, of Warrenton, in first, Roy Briggs, of Warrenton, in second, and Abby Palmer, of Warrenton, in third.
Winners in mathematics in the 1,500 category include Eckelkamp in first, Lough in second, and Kellen Scheimeier, of Washington, and Claire Hellebusch, of Washington, tied for third. Physics winners include Thompson in first; Katie Shramek, of Warrenton, Scheimeier and Nick Holdmeyer of Washington, tied for second; and Nate Kutsch and Beuchner, both of Warrenton, tied for third.
Winners in 700 biology category include Kristen Ely, of Houston, in first, Miah Bressie, of Houston, and Tyler Dill, of Borgia, tied for second, and Ava Fischer, of Borgia, in third. In chemistry, 700 category winners include Owen Wells, of Houston, in first, Zach Posinski, of Borgia, in second and Lily Johnson, of Houston, in third.
Computational science winners in the 700 category include Brody Adkison, of Houston, in first, and Jackson Comely, of Borgia, and Stone Jackson, of Houston, tied for second. Engineering graphics winners include Drew Eckhoff, of Borgia, in first, Aiden Kelly, of Houston, in second and Sam Dunard, of Borgia, in third.
Winners in English in the 700 category include Andy Durham, of Houston, in first, Jack Dunard, of Borgia, in second and Brandon Jones, of Borgia, in third. Mathematics winners include Lexie Meyer and Jack Dunard, of Borgia, tied for first, Lily Johnson, of Houston, in second and Jones and Sam Dunard of Borgia, tied for third. Physics winners include Durham in first, Ben Cook, of Houston, in second and Addison Cook, of Houston, in third.
Winners in the 300 category, all from Osage R-II/Linn High School, include Annaliese Bowser and Vivian Baker tied for first in biology, followed by Arlyn Martin in second and Kiana Hostetler in third.
Marrisa Ghelert won first place in the 300 chemistry category, followed by Martin and Lily Strope tied for second and Ramsie Tschappler in third. Levi Crane won first place in computational science followed by Gabe Branson in second and Mia Jaegers in third. Crane also won first place in engineering graphics followed by Branson in second and Hostetler in third.
Jaegers won first place in English followed by Bowser in second and Vivian Baker in third. Trevor Murray was the first place winner in mathematics, followed by Strope, and Marrisa Ghelert in third. In physics, Elijah Baker came in first, followed by Ramsie Tschappler in second and Murray in third.