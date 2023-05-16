The Washington City Council approved a design engineering contract Monday for the first phase of the East-West Parkway, a planned major thoroughfare south of Highway 100 that has been part of the city’s long-term plans for decades.
The $39,435 contract unanimously approved Monday is with Wunderlich Surveying and Engineering, Inc. for a construction project estimated to cost $416,850. The city previously approved spending $351,200 to purchase the property and right of way where the road is to be built, for a total estimated project cost of $807,485.
The initial section of the East-West Parkway is planned to be built in coordination with the new Stone Bridge housing development, a 35-home subdivision located in an area south of Rabbit Trail Drive and east of Bieker Road at the former site of the Koch Farm. The council also approved the Stone Bridge preliminary plat and annexation of the 19.7 acres to be used for the development at Monday’s meeting.
According to City Administrator Darren Lamb, the East-West Parkway has been part of the city’s plans going back to 1984.
In discussing plans for the roadway at last week’s Planning & Zoning Commission meeting, Community & Economic Development Director Sal Maniaci noted that Fifth Street used to be the main east-west road through Washington, prior to construction of Highway 100.
“And now as we continue to grow south again, our long-term plan is to have the East-West Parkway all the way through here as kind of our third tier of a major thoroughfare,” he said.
At Monday’s meeting, Mayor Doug Hagedorn said his grandchildren live in an area of Wentzville “where the roads are mishmashed, traffic is atrocious, and they’re trying to catch up,” due to a lack of long-term planning for growth.
“This keeps us ahead of the game,” he said.
The long-term plan is for the East-West Parkway to intersect with Highway 47 and Highway A before turning north to connect with Highway 100 via the ongoing and future extension of High Street.
“I think it’s a great thing and it’s a start, even though it is in the middle, it still is a good start. It’s just where the development is happening,” said Third Ward Councilman Jeff Patke, adding that he would like to see the road eventually continue farther east to connect near the Stone Crest housing development as well as continuing west to connect to Highway 47.
Lamb noted that there are three other portions of the East-West Parkway that have been discussed but “are just not ready to be built like this one.”
He said the city has had some preliminary discussions with property owners in the area where the road would connect with Highway 47, as well as hearing from the county government that a portion of the road going east from Highway A could be built as part of a planned development off of Country Club Road. The third portion, Lamb said, is the section of High Street that will eventually be part of the East-West Parkway, where construction has been ongoing.
In response to a question from Second Ward Councilman Mark Wessels, Lamb said the design contract included plans for the roughly 1,700-foot section of the East-West Parkway to be built across the entire 19.7-acre area being annexed into the city. The portion to be built in conjunction with the Stone Bridge development, however, will only go approximately 1,100 linear feet, as far east as Koch Cattle Drive, a new street planned to access homes in the subdivision.
“So they will have access to the East-West Parkway roadway as it’s built,” Lamb said.
The rest of the road segment being designed as part of the contract with Wunderlich Surveying and Engineering will be built at a later date.
In response to a question from Patke, Lamb said the process the city has been going through to acquire property to build the East-West Parkway in coordination with new development is a good one to follow for future phases of the road’s construction.
“I think it sets a good precedent for us. I mean if the city wants this type of roadway to go ahead and be included, certainly it helps if we control that by purchasing that from the developer at the time when they come in,” Lamb said.
Having control of the property where the road will be built will allow the city to manage the East-West Parkway’s construction to ensure it will function as a major thoroughfare by implementing certain requirements of development along the roadway. The city is building the section of the road that will allow access to the Stone Bridge development, for example, on the condition that no driveways directly access it.
“We do not want driveways coming off of this roadway,” Lamb said.