East-West Parkway first phase
The design engineering contract for the first phase of the East-West Parkway includes the section of road shown on this map, although only the portion shown in dark gray will be constructed initially.

 Submitted Photo.

The Washington City Council approved a design engineering contract Monday for the first phase of the East-West Parkway, a planned major thoroughfare south of Highway 100 that has been part of the city’s long-term plans for decades.

The $39,435 contract unanimously approved Monday is with Wunderlich Surveying and Engineering, Inc. for a construction project estimated to cost $416,850. The city previously approved spending $351,200 to purchase the property and right of way where the road is to be built, for a total estimated project cost of $807,485.