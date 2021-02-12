Area leaders plan to push the federal government to allow private security officers to carry firearms in and around the St. Louis transit system, Franklin County Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker said.
Brinker has been critical of a policy that went into effect April 1, 2020, that allowed only law enforcement officers to be armed in MetroLink stations. The issue came to the forefront after unarmed private security guard James Cook, 30, of Sullivan, was fatally shot Sunday, Jan. 31, at MetroLink’s Delmar Loop station in the city of St. Louis.
In a virtual meeting Wednesday, Feb. 10, the executive committee of the East-West Gateway Council of Governments discussed security with Taulby Roach, executive director of Bi-State Development, the interstate compact over Metro Transit and MetroLink security officials. Brinker said a consensus was reached to try to change the compact between Missouri, Illinois and the federal government. That would involve discussing the issue with federal lawmakers.
“We were all briefed on this particular incident, and we reviewed the MetroLink security study as it was presented in February of 2020, and came to the consensus. There was no vote. It was informational, that we need to make sure that the direction we’re going to try to take is to get the compact changed for Bi-State to allow armed security on the system,” Brinker said. “We’re going to attempt to get that changed from a federal perspective, so that we can protect those that ride MetroLink and those that are securing MetroLink.”
East-West Gateway Executive Director Jim Wild will reach out to Congress members to recap the meeting, Brinker said.
Brinker requested the agenda item about arming private security be placed on the East-West Gateway board’s agenda in a Feb. 1 email to the board’s chairman, Kurt Prenzler, also chair of the Madison County, Illinois, board. While Prenzler placed the blame for the change on Bi-State Development, Brinker pointed out a February 2020 East-West Gateway news release saying the changes were implemented after a two-year East-West Gateway assessment of MetroLink security.
To try to change the federal compact would be a “major undertaking,” Prenzler said Thursday.
“I think that we can still work on things locally. That’s my understanding,” Prenzler said, declining further comment on the issue.
Brinker also paid tribute to Cook and said he would work to change the law during a county commission meeting Tuesday, Feb. 2.
“He served his country in the Marine Corps, and he went to move his wife and two small daughters to Sullivan; they reside there,” Brinker said. “He went to work Sunday and never came home.”
In a statement to The Missourian, Roach said, “Mr. Brinker and several other executive committee members of the East-West Gateway Council of Governments generously offered to help if changes were needed to the Bi-State Development Federal Compact, and therefore, Missouri state law. We welcome this, and will evaluate the aspects of the compact in need of modernization and compliance with a rigorous security plan.”