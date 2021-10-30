East Central College announced Tuesday that it is taking advantage of Higher Education Emergency Relief Funds to eliminate the debt of students who had outstanding balances from semesters affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nearly $160,000 in funding is being used to clear the balances of 232 students who were prohibited from enrolling in classes because of their outstanding balances. This includes balances from the spring semester in 2020 through the summer semester of 2021.
On average, these students each owe a little less than $1,000, but DeAnna Cassat, ECC’s chief financial officer and vice president of finance and administration, said the balances ranged from thousands of dollars to $50. Cassat said further measures may be taken for students enrolled in the fall 2021 semester.
Funds for HEERF were approved by Congress March 27 as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, which allotted $2.2 trillion to combat economic hardships caused by the pandemic. ECC received over $6 million in total from the act and has used it to update its HVAC system, install touchless entry systems at all of the exterior doors on the campus and subsidize cleaning supply costs, among other things.
“The U.S. Department of Education views the use of the HEERF funds as a tool to decrease barriers for students,” Dr. Jon Bauer, ECC president, said in a statement. “We hope the students will take advantage of this opportunity to continue their education with us and complete their certificate or degree.”
Cassat said it is also a win-win for the college’s financial department because those outstanding balances can come off the books. She said for the students, it allows them to reenroll in classes at ECC or get their transcripts to transfer elsewhere. Enrollment for the spring semester starts Monday, and Cassat said the college is expecting the majority of students whose balances have been cleared to reenroll at ECC.
Harris-Stowe State University in St. Louis made a similar announcement this week, saying it was eliminating about $330,000 in student debt.
Dr. LaTonia Collins Smith, Harris-Stowe’s interim president, said the burden of student debt caused by the pandemic led to low enrollment at the historically Black college this fall.
“Many of our students were saying they couldn’t work — because of COVID-19, they lost their jobs,” Smith said. “As a result, they could not make payments towards their balances for the previous semester or the semesters which were impacted by COVID-19.”
Lincoln University in Jefferson City said earlier this year it was forgiving more than $1.5 million in student debt, clearing the way for more than 900 students to reenroll at the university.
Cassat said every community college that she knew of would be eliminating student debt in some way.
ECC students whose debt was eliminated will be directly contacted by the college alerting them to the opportunity to enroll in classes for the upcoming spring or summer semester or the 2022 fall semester. Interested students will need to contact their academic advisor or call student services at 636-584-6588.