Two students in the East Central College art department were commissioned recently to create and show artwork in Varsity Art XXVI, the 26th edition of an annual student exhibition at the Art Saint Louis gallery.
Free and open to the public, the multimedia exhibit began March 4 and is running through the end of the month at 1223 Pine St. in St. Louis. It features two paintings from East Central’s Madison Barbarick and Emily Knoppe, along with artwork by 42 other students from 23 St. Louis-area universities and colleges.
Last year, Sara Carter and Kate Shelton, both from ECC, participated in the show.
Using oil paint as a base and colored pencil on top, Barbarick created “Beauty in Nature,” a piece she said embodies self-appreciation and acceptance.
“I was kind of struggling with self-love during that time,” she said. “Most women do struggle with our bodies so I wanted a piece that, when I looked at it, I felt self-love.”
Barbarick said it took her about a month of working off and on to develop a color palette and sketch mock-ups before producing the final result, a depiction of a Black woman embracing herself in a field of bright green grass and purple mushrooms.
Barbaric said when she dropped her painting off for the show she took the time to check out the work of other student artists.
“There was a lot of variety,” she said. “There were 3D sculptures and I was surprised how many portraits there were. I thought that was kind of neat. There were a lot of figures, a few abstracts and landscapes.”
Other media used by artists include “ceramics, digital media, drawing, mixed media, paper, photography, printmaking, and sculpture,” according to Art Saint Louis’ website.
Barbarick said she’ll have a chance to meet the other artists at the gallery’s closing reception.
For her painting, “Aerial Witchcraft,” Knoppe said she wanted to illustrate something lighthearted and dynamic. She used watercolor and acrylic in painting a witch, complete with hat and broom, zooming in front of buildings designed loosely after some in the Delmar Loop area. However, the broom is not between the witch’s legs, rather under her feet.
“I just remembered how skateboarders stand on their boards and how they do those aerial tricks like kickflips and stuff and I imagined a witch riding a broom like a skateboard, which probably wouldn’t be easy, but I figured it would look cool,” she said.
Though not a skateboarder herself, Knoppe has previously admired their skills and joyful dedication to the sport. To accurately depict the young witch’s stance, Knoppe did her homework, watching videos of aerials, which are tricks when the board and rider are off the ground. Knoppe said she imagined the witch originally riding the broom in a traditional straddle, but switched to skate-style for speed.
Also featured in the gallery is a photograph taken by Jefferson College student Caleb Bandermann, of Catawissa, which is titled “Peacock Frost.”
In addition to viewing the paintings in person, the featured artworks can be viewed online at artstlouis.org in a virtual exhibit, a feature similar to Google Street View which mimics walking around the gallery.