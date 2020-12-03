East Central College received three Silver Cup awards in the National Council for Marketing & Public Relations (NCMPR) Medallion Awards, which was held remotely Oct. 16.
ECC’s communication and marketing team picked up the second-place trophies, virtually, in the social media, brochure and crises communication categories.
The college also had a strong representation in the awards portion of the Missouri Community College Association annual convention held at the beginning of November.
The convention also was held virtually, and there were two days of award presentations.
ECC Board of Trustees President Ann Hartley was presented the Trustee Leadership Award for her engagement with the college and embracing the college mission Thursday, Nov. 12.
Dot Schowe, former director of public relations, was presented the Outstanding Alumni Award for her 36-year career at ECC where she championed her alma mater, contributed to the community, and served as the “quintessential living example of the community college’s mission,” ECC said in a press release.
In addition, Mercy Hospital Washington was recognized with the Distinguished Business/Industry Award. The hospital was nominated by ECC as an outstanding example of a corporation on a regional stage while providing outstanding local community leadership.
There were five more awards that recognized seven ECC employees for their work in the classroom, offices and community.
Stacy Bellville, executive administrative assistant for the office of academic affairs, received the Classified Staff Award. The college said the award was for her “dedication to the faculty, staff and students’ needs.”
Joshua Stroup, English instructor, received the Excellence in Teaching Award for “encouraging hundreds of students to develop their creative abilities and pushing students to think deeply and creatively.”
Jeff Parsons, adjunct history instructor, earned the MCCA Adjunct Award for his enthusiasm about history and his work to “diligently instill that excitement in his students.”
ECC Director of Nursing Nancy Mitchell and Nursing Program Coordinators Laura McDonald and Judy Bieker received the Mel Aytes Faculty Innovation Award for developing the “Earn While You Learn to be an RN” pilot program.
ECC Associate Registrar Laura Deason was recognized with the Senior Service Award for the many years she has “selflessly worked to support others at ECC as they pursue their goals in higher education.”
State Sen. Dave Schatz, who represents the district where ECC is located, was recognized by the MCCA as a Distinguished Legislator.