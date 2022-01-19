Officials at East Central College hope a partnership with Southwest Baptist University in Bolivar will help ease the statewide teaching shortage.
The agreement will smooth the transition made by graduates of ECC’s teaching program to SBU’s elementary education program by certifying that teaching credits earned at ECC will transfer after graduation, including to SBU’s campus in Salem, according to Dr. Robyn Walter, ECC’s vice president of academic affairs.
“This articulation agreement is really impactful for teacher education,” Walter said. “We’ve been hearing a lot about the shortage of teachers.”
The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) reported a 5 percent shortage statewide, as of December 2021. That’s the equivalent of 3,585 full-time instructor positions. The most severe shortages are in elementary, early childhood and special education.
In the January 2021 state board of education Teacher Workforce report, DESE polled 754 district administrators and over 40 percent reported that pay was a challenge in recruiting teachers. Low-quality candidates and a lack of candidates were the next tallest hurdles,according to the poll, with between 15 and 20 percent of respondents reporting a challenge in those areas.
The number of first-year teachers has also been slipping for several years. DESE issued 4,341 initial teacher certifications during the 2014-15 school year and 3,886 in 2019-2020.
“We had less kids studying to be teachers on campuses, getting certified, and yet demand from school districts stayed higher,” said Paul Katnik, assistant commissioner of educator quality at DESE. “And that was pre-pandemic.”
As 2021 ended, the department received applications from public, charter and colleges across the state for grant money earmarked for teacher recruitment and retention. By the Dec. 31 deadline, Katnik said every higher education institution in the state had applied for the grant.
Katnik said the agreement between ECC and SBU is something DESE encourages to ease the process of transitioning from a two-year college to a four-year university and prevent students from dropping out.
ECC has similar agreements with Missouri State, Missouri S&T, UMSL, Southeast Missouri, the University of Missouri, Central Methodist and Northwest, and plans to partner with Drury and Missouri Baptist.
Walter said ECC’s 80-90 current teaching students would be grandfathered into the partnership with SBU, which was signed in November.
The number of teaching students — bucking the statewide trend -— has gone up at ECC in recent years, which Walter credits to recruitment programs such as Washington’s “Grow Your Own” program and the A+ Program.
“There is a teacher shortage right now so the more we can do to educate our students in their own community, oftentimes they stay in their own community,” Walter said.