East Central College has received the largest donation in its history — $5 million.
The gift, which was made by a couple who have asked to remain anonymous, is meant to be used for nursing scholarships and the campus food pantry, according to a news release Tuesday.
“Lives will be changed, and lives will be saved because of this incredible gift,” ECC President Dr. Jon Bauer said in the release. “Students are being afforded the opportunity to pursue their dream of becoming a nurse.”
He continued, “Every student who becomes a nurse will go on to make a tremendous impact in the lives of countless patients. And for students who need the most basic assistance, the food pantry will be well positioned to provide that help when it’s most needed.”
ECC maintains the student food pantry to help students throughout the year who might need some occasional help with food needs during any given week. Multiple campus student clubs, faculty and staff donate regularly to the pantry to help keep it stocked.
The couple who made the donation have been funding a memorial scholarship for nursing students since 2018, according to Bridgette Kelch, executive director of the ECC Foundation. Through a charitable remainder trust, the couple pays a specific percentage annually for the rest of their lives. The trust is valued at $1.5 million today.
“We are shocked and so unbelievably grateful about what this gift will mean for our students now and in the immediate future,” Kelch said. “To receive this record-breaking gift during a pandemic speaks volumes of the donors and their commitment to education.”
Although the donor wishes to remain anonymous, Bauer said it is important for college stakeholders to know about the gift.
“This historic moment starts with compassion and generosity,” Bauer said. “We know it is very important to the donor that resources are used to improve the world around us. Moreover, this gift speaks to the quality of the work that goes on at East Central. I am grateful for this gift and for the trust that has been placed in us.”