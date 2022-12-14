When two East Central College manufacturing students were interviewed in November for a television story on receiving a scholarship sponsored by the rock band Metallica, they didn’t mince their words.
“It’s really cool that (Metallica) uses their popularity to give back and I couldn’t be more grateful,” welding student Jessica Brown, of Cuba, told Fox 2 News.
HVAC student Herman Huffmeier, of Sullivan, voiced his agreement as the news showed video of him welding in ECC’s shop after his day job at WEG Industries in Washington. When he graduates next December, he is hoping to start his own HVAC business.
Brown and Huffmeier’s testimonials join others on East Central’s website, talking about how a grant given to ECC by Metallica led to educational opportunities.
“I work on my own cars, I butcher all of my own animals, we do everything we can; I cut wood to keep the house warm and keep the bill down,” Huffmeier, who is 52, said in an interview with The Missourian. “It’s just stress weighing on your shoulders and when that (scholarship) came on, it took such a load off my shoulders. You felt like you don’t have to sweat so bad.”
East Central College officials are hoping to capitalize on the positive buzz, blitzing the story of manufacturing students benefiting from the Titans of Thrash Metal in hopes that it will drum up excitement around its programs.
The strategy is in full effect as Fox 2 wasn’t the only outlet outside of The Missourian to pick up the story. KLPW, of Krakow, and St. Louis rock station KSHE have aired interviews and advertisements on the radio and KRDO and KMOV both carried stories on TV.
Next summer the college even plans to host a rock concert featuring two local bands on its campus in Union, complete with concessions and alcohol sales. The money raised will go to more Metallica scholarships, but the excitement around campus might be more valuable.
“(The grant) gives us an opportunity to really spotlight and brag on the impact and the importance of our technical education programs here,” Vice President of External Relations Joel Doepker said.
Through its All Within My Hands philanthropic foundation, this year Metallica, which recently announced two 2023 concert dates at the Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis, donated $1.8 million to community and technical colleges across the country. Union’s ECC received $100,000 with the goal of supporting the next generation of tradespeople. The grant could include future funding, too.
In East Central’s manufacturing programs, 27 students benefit from the Metallica money with scholarships ranging from $500 to $4,500, based on need. Doepker said there was still more than $40,000 to be awarded for the spring 2023 semester and he hopes more students seek out the Metallica scholarship.
He said that the college was using the money for the manufacturing programs because of the area’s large manufacturing industry.
“We’re hoping that the marketing and the advertising and the media relations is shedding light on these programs,” Doepker said. “We’re hoping we’re going to have more new students coming in for spring that we can award these dollars to as well.”
Bucking national trends of declining enrollment, ECC has seen an increase in enrollment for three straight semesters. Along with 35 more students in the fall 2022 semester than the previous spring, they are taking more credit hours — 9.9 on average.
Of the students using the Metallica money, 20 are male and seven are female. Most of the students are in HVAC programs, followed by industrial engineering, precision machining and welding.
Doepker said Metallica wants schools receiving the grant to be vocal about the band’s support, and to use its branding in marketing technical education programs. He said the college had also spent some marketing money on a video ad and social media campaign.
“It’s likely that we have two or three more rounds of this award, but it’s really predicated on the Metallica foundation’s interest in funding it,” Doepker said. “So we send meeting updates to their foundation as often as we can. So when the band sees those student testimonials, they see the impact of their money, right here in east-central Missouri.”
Meanwhile, the labor shortages at manufacturing firms have been well-reported. High post-COVID-19 pandemic consumer demand combined with rising tensions with China is putting a lot of strain on plants that are having trouble finding skilled workers. A 2021 study by Deloitte and The Manufacturing Institute predicted that as many as 2.1 million manufacturing jobs could be unfilled by 2030, costing the U.S. economy $1 trillion annually.
“We have a facility that the other institutions envy, we have a curriculum that is matched up with what employers want, and that commitment isn’t going anywhere, you can rest assured of that,” ECC President Dr. Jon Bauer said. “That’s one reason why we were able to land this grant.”