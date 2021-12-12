A memorial on the campus of East Central College in Union remembering Erastus Brown, a Black man who was lynched in Union in 1897, has been talked about since 2019. However, the college didn’t have a policy regarding such monuments, and discussions stalled during the COVID-19 pandemic. The topic has come back up in recent board meetings.
When a formal request for the memorial, which included proposing a monument and butterfly garden of native plants, was made by the Franklin County Community Remembrance Coalition, the board of trustees decided it was time to develop a framework for requests.
“We’ve been around for 50-plus years, and this is the first time this has really come up as far as the memorial on campus, so this is not something I think happens very often,” said ECC President Dr. Jon Bauer. “As we look at the criteria, we thought, ‘It clearly has to fit into one of three big buckets. One, is it related to the college, the history of the college? Or is it somehow related to our purpose, education? Or is it important to the region, to the community?’ ”
On Monday, during the college’s board of trustees meeting, the board heard the first reading of a policy detailing how to establish a monument or memorial on campus. There is no board meeting in January, so the policy will be read again Feb. 7 and likely voted on.
The policy states that requests to establish or erect a monument or memorial must be presented in writing to the president of the college. He or she would consider the request and then determine whether to recommend approval to the board of trustees.
Bauer said that, in reality, there would likely be more informal conversations about the scope of the potential projects before a written request would be submitted. The college would retain full editorial control over all text displayed on a monument, and upon donation, the college would fully own the memorial, obtaining all rights previously possessed by the donor. The policy also stipulated that any tribute to an individual shall not be approved until the individual had been deceased for a minimum of 10 years.
Other than Brown, Bauer said there isn’t another person or thing that immediately comes to mind that should be recognized with a memorial. He said there are always other ways to recognize individuals or entities, such as naming buildings or facilities after them, which is covered by a separate policy. The Donald and Barbara Means Library was dedicated in early November under the established procedures.
“The Board of Trustees has the exclusive authority to name the facilities and property of East Central College, including but not limited to College buildings, portions of buildings, streets, athletic facilities and other physical features,” the established policy reads.
As for the monument honoring Brown, Bauer said a monument proposal would not come to the board sooner than March, assuming a policy for monuments is passed in February.