The Union R-XI School District now projects to save more from its early retirement program than originally expected.
A total of 31 staff members told the district they would accept its early retirement package at the end of the 2020-21 school year. Even with the incentives and replacement costs, Union R-XI officials expect the district to save $690,653 in the 2021-22 school year.
When he first discussed the retirement incentives with the board in the fall, Superintendent Dr. Steve Weinhold talked about saving between $125,000 and $200,000 based on early interest in the retirement packages, but said the number could increase.
Weinhold said he is aware of a few districts in surrounding counties that are offering similar incentives. An internet search shows incentives being offered in locations ranging from Washington, Iowa, to Santa Ana, California.
Of those retiring in the Washington school district, 16 are teachers, making up $454,891 of the savings. Another four are in food service, with $121,584 in savings; four are paraprofessionals, with $2,515 in savings; three are administrative assistants, with $60,234 in savings; three are custodians, with $38,955 in savings; and one transportation worker will save $12,474.
Of the 31 positions, the district plans to fill all but one administrative assistant position, Weinhold said after the board of education’s Wednesday, Jan. 20, meeting.
The savings represent 3.5 percent of Union R-XI’s personnel budget. Personnel makes up about three-quarters of the overall $40.6 million budget.
“When you look at all the benefits, you’re looking at a big savings with all of these people,” Weinhold told the board.
While the retirees will be difficult to replace, Weinhold said the savings could be even greater after the new employees are hired.
“We see this as being a very positive situation for our budget next year,” he said. “Again, we’ve got some good people leaving, a lot of veteran people, but they’re very excited. They’re not upset they chose this, they’re very excited about it. It’s hard to keep the smiles off their faces when you see them.”
The district will bring in good teachers to replace the retirees, officials said.
“We will continue to do what we’ve been doing, hiring the best most experienced people we can find,” Board President Dr. Virgil Weideman said.
As part of the program, certified employees like teachers will receive $15,000 if they retire with the Public School and Education Retirement System of Missouri at the end of the 2020-21 school year. They will receive $7,500 on June 30, 2021, and another $7,500 on July 31, 2022.
Classified employees, like custodians and cafeteria workers, who retire at the end of the current school year will receive $10,000, broken into two $5,000 payments on the same two days.
Final approval for the retirement incentives came at the board’s Dec. 16 meeting. Approval at that meeting was unanimous, though Weideman voted against an earlier version of the early retirement policy in November.
Weideman said in December that he still disagreed with the retirement incentives “philosophically,” but it was important for the board to come together on the final vote.
“The bottom line is my belief that, generally speaking, our most experienced staff members are the best staff members for our students,” Weideman said in November. “I do not agree with the idea of incentivizing staff members to retire before they would necessarily make that decision on their own.”
The retired teachers will be eligible to teach as substitutes in Union R-XI during the 2021-22 school year.
The last time Union R-XI used early retirement was in the 2009-10 school year, during the Great Recession. At that time, 25 staff members retired. Of the 18 teachers to retire, 12 were replaced with less experienced teachers, while five of seven noncertified employees were replaced. According to Missourian archives, the district saved about $1 million total.
Union R-XI has 3,150 students and 385 employees, including 240 teachers.