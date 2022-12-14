The Earle M. Jorgensen Company is requesting a multi-million dollar building permit for an expansion to its warehouse facility in Union.
Headquartered in the Los Angeles metro area, EMJ has over 40 locations in North America and moved to Franklin County from Earth City in 2015. On Nov. 16, EMJ submitted a $6 million plan to add more than 55,000 square feet to its building at 16 Progress Parkway to the city of Union.
It is unclear how the addition will affect operations at the already 65,000 square foot distribution center in Union. EMJ officials have not returned requests for comment.
James Schmieder, Union’s economic and development director, said the filing is “great news.”
“There’s different measures that people use, but when you see a business expand relatively shortly after they’ve arrived, we view that as a great sign that they’re not only achieving what they set out to do, but they’re excelling at it and growing as a result,” he said.
Schmieder said the city and its employees try to develop relationships with companies in Union to see how they can help the businesses make connections and grow.
“We like to kind of have those active relationships so that if they are considering development — either expansion or modification or remodeling — we can kind of assist with ‘Here’s people who’ve done similar projects, here’s your community partners, here’s what you can get from Spire, or from Ameren or from Missouri, and then, how can we help,” Schmieder said.
EMJ produces several metal products including aluminum, steel, brass and alloys in bars, tubes and plates. The company offers dozens of processing options too, including cutting, deburring, media blasting, faceing and centering, cutting with flame, plasma or saws, polishing, plating, beveling, drilling and thermal treatment, according to EMJ’s website.
The warehouse in Union houses raw products, according to a press release from The Korte Company, which built the original facility and has been tapped for the expansion. The building and architect company is headquartered in Highland, Illinois, and has an office in St. Louis.
“It’s always exciting to see the new development and also those expansions,” Schmieder said. “Growth is great for the community.”