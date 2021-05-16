Lime scooters are coming to New Haven.
Following encouragement by New Haven Chief of Police Chris Hammann and City Attorney Charles Hurth at the May 10 board of aldermen meeting, board members unanimously approved a six-month trial contract with the electric scooter company.
“We should see how (Lime Regional General Manager Robert Greenleaf’s) business works in our community, and if we feel in six months we need to make adjustments or we need to work with him, he is going to want to make money here,” Ward 1 Alderman Tim Otten said. “I think there are enough stipulations in here for him to follow, and then we can see how it works.”
The agreement comes after the city officials, including Hammann, observed Lime’s interactions with the Washington community. The Washington City Council gave e-scooters the green light following its April 5 vote.
“I initially was going to say no,” Hammann told the aldermen from the audience. “However, I applaud Lime for correcting issues that they had and fixing the issues that had come up.”
The deal will require some tweaks before the scooters arrive, according to the aldermen. Ward 2 Alderman Stephen Miller said he was particularly worried about riders’ safety.
“Living on the steeper side of town, I’ve seen what can happen when kids are climbing up and down on bikes and scooters,” he said. “If we see the broken arm, we have to actually help them through medical attention.”
To accommodate, Greenleaf said he could zone off certain parts of New Haven. He also said the scooters have a maximum speed of 15 mph.
Ward 1 Alderman Jason Addison said he was concerned about the age of the riders.
“We went walking on the Missouri River trail on the Saturday of the blues festival, and I didn’t see one person over 16 or 18 on a scooter,” he said. “They were whipping by us.”
In response, Greenleaf said the company could add an ID check. This would prevent underage drivers from renting a scooter without an adult’s permission.
Hammann also asked for a reduction in the number of scooters, but the council did not discuss a change in quantity during the meeting. Greenleaf said 75 scooters will be brought in by the official June 1 start date, but they might arrive a few days sooner for Miller’s Landing Day.
According to previous Missourian reporting, Washington signed on to 60 Lime scooters.
The New Haven aldermen said they would reevaluate the success of the program after the pilot period ends. Then, they will see if the e-scooters can remain — and they might consider adding Lime’s other product, rentable bikes.
Otten said a combination of bikes and e-scooters at some point “could be the better mix than just the scooters,” but first residents have to learn how to use the app and system to rent the products.