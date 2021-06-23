New appointments for priests serving parishes in Dutzow, Augusta and Pacific were announced earlier this month by the Archdiocese of St. Louis.
The Rev. Andrew V. Burkemper, who has served as the parochial administrator of St. Bridget of Kildare Parish in Pacific, has been appointed as pastor.
A graduate of Kenrick-Glennon Seminary in St. Louis, Burkemper said he first felt called to the ministry as a child. As a second grader in the St. Joseph parish in Manchester, Burkemper said a priest refered to him as a “little priest.”
“That planted a seed about a possible life path for me,” Burkemper said. “At the time, I didn’t give it much more thought, as I thought a lot about growing up to be a police officer, astronaut or something else.”
His thoughts began to shift in high school, when he began to “explore what God wanted me to do with my life.”
Prior to coming to St. Bridget last July, Burkemper served as associate pastor in parishes in St. Peters and Ballwin. He was ordained in 2014.
“It is has been wonderful (coming to Pacific),” he said, adding that the customary introductions with parishioners took a different form this past year as the church continued to adhere to social distancing guidelines, and many parishioners opted not to attend services in person.
Burkemper said he encourages all parishioners, regardless of their home parish, to return to church.
“For those who haven’t been to Mass for a while, regardless of COVID-19, to come back; come back to church,” Burkemper said. “For those who may be fearful or hesitant because of COVID-19, I encourage them to come back with the reminder that attendance at Mass is safe, that worshipping God is safe and that we, as Catholics, have this tremendous gift to receive the Eucharist.”
When he is not serving the parish, Burkemper said he is often midway through a book, bicycling or hiking on various recreational trails and spending time with people.
The archdiocese also announced that the Rev. Dennis M. Doyle had been assigned to St. Vincent de Paul Parish in Dutzow and Immaculate Conception Parish in Augusta. He serves as the senior associate pastor at Sacred Heart Parish in Valley Park.
Doyle replaces the Rev. Eugene G. Robertson, who has been appointed pastor of St. Richard Parish in Creve Coeur.
Like Burkemper, Doyle said he first felt called to the priesthood as a grade school student in Columbia.
“I really admired the priests who served the parish. I had an uncle who was a priest,” said Doyle, who later enrolled as a high school student at seminary high school in East Troy, Wisconsin. He later attended Cardinal Glennon College in St. Louis before briefly leaving the college to study biology, at St. Louis University.
“I wasn’t sure what my calling in life was, but then as I was studying biology, I became more and more sure that I was meant to serve as a priest,” Doyle said. He graduated from Kenrick-Glennon Seminary in 1992. Since his ordination, he has served St. Monica in Creve Coeur and St. Cletus in St. Charles.
Upon the invitation of a former archbishop, Doyle also studied for two years in Rome at the Pontifical University of St. Thomas Aquinas, commonly known as the Angelicum. Since returning to the U.S., Doyle has worked for 17 years with the Metropolitan Tribunal, serving in a variety of roles, including judge and defender.
During this time, he also served as associate pastor at St. Ambrose Church on The Hill in St. Louis, spiritual director at Kenrick-Glennon and as chaplain at St. Agnes Home in Kirkwood before being assigned to Sacred Heart.
An avid bicyclist, Doyle said he is looking forward to living closer to the Katy Trail, which has been a popular destination for him for years.
“I am looking forward to meeting the people of these parishes, serving them, learning about them and finding out what is important to them,” Doyle said.
The appointments are effective June 29, according to the archdiocese.
The archdiocese also announced the retirement of the Rev. John M. Costello, who was serving as the pastor of St. Peter Parish in Kirkwood. He previously served from 1994 to 2005 as the pastor of St. Francis Borgia in Washington. Attempts by The Missourian to schedule an interview with Costello and Robertson were unsuccessful as of press time.