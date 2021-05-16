The three pavilions at Lions Lake are available for rent this summer, according to officials with the Washington Parks and Recreation Department.
The pavilions, which are slated to be replaced by larger pavilions later this year, were initially going to be available on a first-come, first-served basis, but city officials opted to resume making reservations for the pavilions after learning that materials for the new pavilions won’t be available for at least 20 weeks.
“This was supposed to be a summer project, but with the lead time of steel (production), it turned into an early fall, after the (Washington Town & Country) Fair project,” said Wayne Dunker, parks director. “Earlier this spring, we told people as they called that we were not renting out the pavilions. ... We did this because we didn’t know the exact dates that we would be (demolishing) the old pavilions and were going to demo them one by one and then build new.”
Those interested in reserving a pavilion should call the parks department, 636-390-1080, or use the parks online reservation system, secure.rec1.com/MO/washington-mo/catalog. The rental fee for each of the three pavilions is $50, with an optional $25 rental fee if electricity is required. If electricity is required, renters are also required to pay an electric key deposit of $100.
The pavilions are typically booked every weekend, and the number of rentals drops during the week, according to Casey Warren, an administrative assistant in the parks department.
The new pavilions, which have a metal frame and roof, have been designed by Fry and Associates Inc., a Kansas City-based park and playground equipment company. The Washington City Council approved the construction bid of $219,867 for the new pavilions at a meeting earlier this month.
Two of the three new pavilions are 30 feet by 60 feet and will replace pavilions that are 22 feet by 55 feet. The third pavilion is 25 feet by 45 feet and replaces a 20-foot-by-42-foot pavilion.
Dunker said the department would replace the existing picnic tables and add new picnic tables to the larger pavilions “gradually.”
A fourth pavilion, known colloquially as the soccer pavilion, is free to use, though that pavilion will be razed later this summer to make way for additional parking.