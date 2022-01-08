Charlie Duemler could always be counted on to help out with keeping the concession stand at Immaculate Conception School stocked with doughnuts and other items.
Now the concession stand will bear his name.
The naming of the concession stand in Duemler’s honor was the highlight of a Dec. 19 ceremony at the school. While he is an alumnus, he was never a formal employee at Immaculate Conception. He volunteered for more than 25 years with the school, primarily with the IC Athletic Association.
“It has been invaluable to have that commitment of someone who knows how things work and understands the purpose of serving,” Immaculate Conception Principal Shelly Jensen said. “He instilled in so many kids the importance of giving back to your school and giving back to your parish.”
Duemler also helped with things like the school’s new soccer field, watering it every day until the grass was established, Jensen said.
The ceremony and dedication came as a surprise to Duemler, who is mostly retiring as a volunteer. “I really appreciate it,” he said. “I didn’t expect that.”
Duemler said he has always liked what they do at Immaculate Conception. He enjoys setting up the gym before games or other events.
“That’s why I volunteer,” he said. “It makes me feel like a part of it.”
Duemler was greeted at the event by 13 of his relatives.
“My parents said when somebody gives you something, don’t walk away,” he said. “Say ‘Thank you.’ ”
In a 2010 Missourian story, Duemler called Immaculate Conception “one of the best kept secrets in the St. Louis Archdiocese.”
Duemler coached basketball at Immaculate Conception for years after retiring from his job of 35 years at Fricks Market in Union. He also put on an annual girls basketball camp at the school.
Duemler went to prep seminary in St. Louis for six years to study to be a Catholic priest, according to Missourian archives. He put that dream aside to follow his father into the insurance business but ultimately worked at Fricks.
Duemler grew up across Main Street from Immaculate Conception, according to a 2011 Missourian story. He also has helped with various capital projects at the school.