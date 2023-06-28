Union 2022 fireworks
Buy Now
Missourian Photo/Reid Glenn

UPDATE: The Union Board of Aldermen has scheduled a special meeting at 4 p.m. Thursday, June 29, at Union City Hall to consider whether or not to go forward with fireworks at the July 3 event. Parks Director Chad Pohlmann said he will recommend the city continue with the other festivities regardless of whether fireworks are professionally discharged.

Gates open for the festivities at 4 p.m. Monday at Veterans Memorial Park.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.