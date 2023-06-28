UPDATE: The Union Board of Aldermen has scheduled a special meeting at 4 p.m. Thursday, June 29, at Union City Hall to consider whether or not to go forward with fireworks at the July 3 event. Parks Director Chad Pohlmann said he will recommend the city continue with the other festivities regardless of whether fireworks are professionally discharged.
Gates open for the festivities at 4 p.m. Monday at Veterans Memorial Park.
In addition, aldermen will consider whether to allow the public to set off fireworks within the city limits on July 4. Union regularly allows fireworks to be ignited only from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Independence Day itself.
Here is the original story that ran in the Wednesday, June 28, Missourian:
There will be an event Monday, July 3, at Veterans Memorial Park in Union, but the city will assess whether dry conditions will allow for the annual fireworks show to proceed.
Parks Director Chad Pohlmann planned to reach out to the Union Fire Department Tuesday to assess how dry the fields where the fireworks will be discharged are at the park.
“Hopefully it does rain,” Pohlmann said Monday. “We’ll still have the event, but the fireworks themselves could potentially be rescheduled until later in the year. We definitely don’t want to start any type of fire. We’re going to take the advice of the experts in this area, which would be our local fire department. Safety is the No. 1 priority for us. We don’t want to do anything to jeopardize any of the citizens, homes or industry in that area.”
Officials will continue to assess the situation as long as rain is in the forecast, Pohlmann added.
Should the event proceed as scheduled, Pohlmann said residents can expect a similar show to the fireworks display in 2022.
“Basically, we’re going to do the same plan as we had last year,” he said.
The city changed its plan for parking in 2022. Unlike in past years, city workers did not direct attendees to parking spaces within Veterans Park, located at 600 Progress Parkway, in southeastern Union. Drivers instead, chose where they wanted to park, as long as spaces are available.
The city also placed orange markers along park roads to prohibit people from parking along the road.
Workers also had to remind people not to tailgate in parking lots or other areas designed for car traffic.
“We are not going to be parking vehicles, we are just going to be enforcing no setting up in the parking lots, driving paths or walking paths,” Pohlmann said.
The changes helped the parks department clear the parking lot in 28 minutes after the fireworks ended, down from 40 minutes in 2021, according to previous Missourian reporting.
To help speed traffic, cars leaving were directed north when leaving Veterans Park, because of bottlenecks going south on Progress Parkway, where cars were leaving parking lots in the Union Corporate Center industrial park.
People were able to leave the fireworks festivities more quickly last year, despite a larger crowd than expected.
Eight parks department employees will work at Monday’s event, Pohlmann said.
This year, Veterans Park opens to the public at 4 p.m. Fireworks are planned for 9:30 p.m.
The event will also include children’s entertainment, including a Monkey Bus and a balloon artist, five food trucks, a beer garden staffed by the Sons of the American Legion from Post 297 and a performance by the Garden Party Band.
The playgrounds at the park will be open, but the splash pad will be closed.
Outside of the fireworks event, the park will be closed the rest of the day Monday for set-up, as well as for cleanup on Tuesday, July 4, and Wednesday, July 5, according to a Union Parks and Recreation Department Facebook post.
“Sorry for the inconvenience, but it is necessary for safety,” the post said.
Union is paying $20,000 to J&M Displays, of Yarmouth, Iowa, for the 25-minute fireworks display. That is the same cost as the 2022 fireworks show but double what the 2021 display cost.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.