The Union Board of Aldermen voted unanimously Thursday to indefinitely postpone the city’s annual fireworks show. The other events scheduled for Veterans Memorial Park Monday, July 3, will go on as scheduled.
The postponement until better conditions exist was made after officials expressed concern about the dry conditions in the fields at the park.
All of Franklin County is in the “severe drought” category with the U.S. Drought Monitor. That is the third most intense drought category out of six.
With rain predicted this weekend, some discussion was held about holding off on a final decision until Sunday, but aldermen opted to move forward with the postponement after city Emergency Management Director Earl Neal informed them the ground is dry to a depth of 18 inches.
Officials agreed one weekend of rain was not likely to make a major difference.
“The grass is already burned up, it’s dry,” City Administrator Jonathan Zimmermann said. “I don’t think we’re going to be able to change that too much.”
A rescheduled date for the fireworks had not been determined. Officials informally discussed eventually moving them to the west side of town, because Veterans Park pavilions are booked until November.
While it won’t have fireworks, Monday’s event is expected to include children’s entertainment, including a Monkey Bus and a balloon artist, five food trucks, a beer garden staffed by the Sons of the American Legion from Post 297 and a performance by the Garden Party Band.
While the entire park was going to be closed Monday, and for cleanup after the fireworks Tuesday and Wednesday, it will now remain open.
While the agenda for the special meeting also included an item about personal fireworks for Tuesday, July 4, the only day they are legal to set off in Union, aldermen determined it would require a city ordinance and there was not enough time to write and vote on one before Independence Day. Union regularly allows fireworks to be ignited only from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on July 4.
They did vote for an informal resolution to recommend residents not discharge fireworks on July 4.
They also recommend formally amending the ordinance to allow fireworks and other recreational fires to be banned during future drought conditions. That will be considered at aldermen’s July 10 meeting.
After the meeting, Zimmermann said the city is more concerned about aerial fireworks than firecrackers that are shot off on the ground. He also said he expects police to enforce fireworks laws during times they are not allowed.
Check Wednesday’s print edition of The Missourian for more on the meeting.
