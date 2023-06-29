Fireworks discussion
Union City Administrator Jonathan Zimmermann, right, discusses drought conditions with members of the Board of Aldermen at a special June 29 meeting.

 Missourian Photo/Geoff Folsom

The Union Board of Aldermen voted unanimously Thursday to indefinitely postpone the city’s annual fireworks show. The other events scheduled for Veterans Memorial Park Monday, July 3, will go on as scheduled.

The postponement until better conditions exist was made after officials expressed concern about the dry conditions in the fields at the park.

