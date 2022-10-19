Needy Children Worldwide Will Feel Warmth From a Church in Villa Ridge (copy)

In this Missourian file photo from 2014, Bonnie Bane, a member at First Baptist Church in Villa Ridge, holds up one of the 750 hats her sister, Suzy Hinson, of Dyersburg, Tenn., made and sent to the church to include in shoebox presents for the annual Operation Christmas Child program.

Franklin County and the surrounding area will have three locations opening to collect Operation Christmas Child shoebox gifts for the Samaritan’s Purse Project. Volunteers will be collecting gifts during National Collection Week, Nov. 14-21.

Drop-off locations include the First Baptist Church, 111 E. 14th St. Washington; First Baptist Church, 801 US Highway 50 E. Union; and Emmanuel Evangelical Free Church, 2233 Boy Scout Rd. Hermann. 