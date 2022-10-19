Franklin County and the surrounding area will have three locations opening to collect Operation Christmas Child shoebox gifts for the Samaritan’s Purse Project. Volunteers will be collecting gifts during National Collection Week, Nov. 14-21.
Drop-off locations include the First Baptist Church, 111 E. 14th St. Washington; First Baptist Church, 801 US Highway 50 E. Union; and Emmanuel Evangelical Free Church, 2233 Boy Scout Rd. Hermann.
Operation Christmas Child has been collecting and delivering shoeboxes worldwide since 1993. This year, Operation Christmas Child hopes to collect enough shoeboxes to reach another 11 million children.
“Now more than ever, children around the world need to know that God loves them and there is hope,” said Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan’s Purse. “A simple shoebox gift opens the door to share about the true hope that can only be found in Jesus Christ.”
Individuals, families and groups still have time to fill a shoebox with school supplies, hygiene items and fun toys.
To find a step-by-step guide on how to pack a shoebox, visit the Samaritan’s Purse website, samaritanspurse.org.