Driving Hope, a new 501(c)3 nonprofit in Franklin County, is planning to launch a volunteer network to provide free transportation to victims of domestic violence, and is looking for volunteer drivers and dispatchers.
“Transportation is probably the most overlooked issue related to domestic violence,” Driving Hope said in a press release. “A victim’s abuser often takes away their car or car keys as a way of controlling them. Once they leave their abusive situation and attempt to transition back to a normal life, they often don’t have a vehicle. As a result, they are unable to get to court appearances, or appointments with an attorney, counselor or doctor.”
With OATS offering transportation to some, the release noted that there is not a robust public transportation system in Franklin County and limited reliable taxi and ride-sharing services. Even if there were more options, many victims don’t have any money because their abuser controls their finances or they lose their job while attempting to flee their abuser.
The most common way that victims get to a shelter is being given a ride by law enforcement. While law enforcement doesn’t mind providing such transportation, it can take hours to transport a victim to a shelter in Rolla or St. Louis and detracts from their other duties. It also doesn’t address the need for transportation to court appearances, child visits, and counselor, medical and attorney appointments. Law enforcement cannot typically provide transportation for those types of trips, according to Driving Hope.
“There have been many occasions where an agency has had to pay hundreds of dollars for a taxi to come from St. Louis to transport a victim from point A to point B in Franklin County — an extremely inefficient use of community resources,” the release said.
The way Driving Hope’s transportation network works is when a partner organization has a client who is a victim of domestic violence and needing transportation, they call a volunteer dispatcher, who then contacts a pool of volunteer drivers. A volunteer driver agrees to give the ride, and is then given more details by the dispatcher. Driving Hope’s partner organizations include Mercy Hospital, any domestic violence shelter in the region, Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA), Alternatives to Living In Violent Environments (ALIVE), the Franklin County Community Resource Board, law enforcement, Legal Services of Eastern Missouri, the county prosecutor’s office and others.
While driver safety is a major priority for Driving Hope, most of the rides are needed after a victim leaves their abuser and makes the transition back to normal life. For example, they might need a ride from a shelter to an attorney or counselor appointment. Driving Hope also has numerous safety protocols in place. For example, a victim is always required to walk from their apartment or house to a public location, like a gas station or store, to be picked up for a ride.
Driving Hope recently received American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to provide three cars for the transportation network, along with operating expenses for three years. As a result, when a volunteer agrees to provide a ride, they will soon have the option of using their own vehicle and gas, or if they’re more comfortable, using a Driving Hope vehicle. The vehicles will be parked at Driving Hope’s partner organizations’ buildings in a few different communities. Driving Hope is also fully insured.
To volunteer, interested persons must complete an application, go through a background check and complete a training session. A volunteer only has to commit to giving one ride every three months or serve as a dispatcher for one day every three months. Ideally, they can do more, but that’s the minimum time commitment to remain an active volunteer.
Those interested in becoming a volunteer driver or dispatcher can visit www.drivinghopemo.org for more information and an application.