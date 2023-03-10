Driving Hope, a new 501(c)3 nonprofit in Franklin County, is planning to launch a volunteer network to provide free transportation to victims of domestic violence, and is looking for volunteer drivers and dispatchers. 

“Transportation is probably the most overlooked issue related to domestic violence,” Driving Hope said in a press release. “A victim’s abuser often takes away their car or car keys as a way of controlling them. Once they leave their abusive situation and attempt to transition back to a normal life, they often don’t have a vehicle. As a result, they are unable to get to court appearances, or appointments with an attorney, counselor or doctor.”