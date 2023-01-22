Driver Exam
Contributed Photo.

Driver’s license hopefuls will soon need to report to a new location in order to complete their driver’s test. 

Under an agreement approved by the Washington City Council on Tuesday, the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Driver Exam Station will move from the Public Safety Building at 301 Jefferson St. to the Washington Town & Country fairground’s administration building. The change could take effect as soon as next Friday, Jan. 27. 