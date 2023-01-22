Driver’s license hopefuls will soon need to report to a new location in order to complete their driver’s test.
Under an agreement approved by the Washington City Council on Tuesday, the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Driver Exam Station will move from the Public Safety Building at 301 Jefferson St. to the Washington Town & Country fairground’s administration building. The change could take effect as soon as next Friday, Jan. 27.
According to Washington City Administrator Darren Lamb, the testing location in the lower level of the Public Safety Building had become too crowded for the number of people coming to be tested.
“We needed to find a new location,” Lamb said. According to city officials, members of the Washington Town & Country Fair board were supportive of letting the highway patrol use the administration building, except during the months of July and August, when the building is utilized for the Fair. During those two months, the testing location will return to the Public Safety Building.
Despite the change in location, the hours that the testing is offered remain unchanged. Drivers can be tested every Friday from 9 a.m. to noon and from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Motorcycle testing will also be scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. when the pavement is dry.