A St. Louis woman was injured in a single-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon west of St. Clair, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The highway patrol reports that 56-year-old Deborah Rosenhoffer was driving eastbound on Dry Branch Road in a 2004 Pontiac Grand Am at 4:30 p.m. when the vehicle crossed the center line, traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck a tree in the area of 6067 Dry Branch Road.
