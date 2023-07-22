A Tennessee man was injured in a rollover crash early Saturday morning on Highway AT in Villa Ridge when he swerved to avoid a deer, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The highway patrol reports that Joseph Norwick, 48, of Monroe, Tennessee, was driving westbound on Highway AT (Old Route 66) in a 2018 Ram 3500 at 2:15 a.m. Saturday, July 22, when he swerved to avoid a deer at the intersection with East Villa Ridge Road, lost control of the vehicle, traveled off the roadway to the left and overturned.
