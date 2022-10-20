Less than a year after Victoria “Vickie” Wilson was killed in a crash on Interstate 44, a Franklin County judge has approved a settlement between her family and the insurance company of the driver who caused the crash.
In January, Wilson was riding northbound on I-44 in a car with her husband, Ryan Wilson, as the pair drove toward their home in St. Clair. They were returning from Sullivan where they had gone to celebrate their 15th wedding anniversary. As the couple drove north, their vehicle was hit on the front passenger side by Emily Hernandez, who was driving southbound in the northbound lanes.
Hernandez has been charged with two counts of driving while intoxicated. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Hernandez admitted to drinking alcoholic beverages prior to the crash. A preliminary breath test indicated that her blood alcohol content was .2 percent, which is more than twice the legal limit to drive in Missouri.
Hernandez also underwent a blood analysis test, which was conducted at a hospital following the crash. The test showed a lower blood alcohol content of .0125 percent, according to Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney Matthew Becker.
Under the agreement approved Sept. 20, Hernandez’s insurance company, AAA, will pay $100,000, the policy limit. Wilson’s husband’s insurance company, State Farm Mutual, will pay $25,000, which is the underinsured policy limit.
Wilson’s husband, who suffered injuries to his left hand, left arm and right foot and was hospitalized after the crash, will receive $70,000, while the couple’s two children will each receive $15,000. Attorneys who represented the Wilsons will receive $25,000.
With the wrongful death case now concluded, Hernandez continues to face criminal charges — driving while intoxicated and causing a death and causing a serious injury — related to the crash.
According to online court records, Hernandez is scheduled to return to a Franklin County courtroom for a preliminary hearing on Nov. 17. A preliminary hearing is where a prosecutor will present evidence to show the judge that there is probable cause to believe that the defendant has committed a crime.
Hernandez faces up to 22 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections if she is found guilty on both criminal charges. The driving while intoxicated and causing a death is a Class B felony, which carries a maximum 15-year sentence. The serious injury charge is a Class D felony and carries a maximum seven-year sentence.
If convicted, a judge could decide to have Hernandez’s sentences run concurrently.
Hernandez, from rural Sullivan, was one of the first people to be arrested following the Jan. 6 riots in Washington, D.C. She was arrested on Jan. 19, 2021, and charged with entering and remaining in a restricted government building, disorderly conduct that impedes the conduct of government business, demonstrating in the Capitol, stealing and disposing of government property.
She pleaded guilty on Jan. 10, 2022, and was sentenced April 11, 2022. As part of a plea deal, all but the entering and remaining in a restricted government building charges were dismissed. She later served a 30-day sentence in a federal prison.