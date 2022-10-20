Emily Hernandez

Emily Hernandez

 Photo Courtesy of the Franklin County Sheriff's Department.

Less than a year after Victoria “Vickie” Wilson was killed in a crash on Interstate 44, a Franklin County judge has approved a settlement between her family and the insurance company of the driver who caused the crash.  

In January, Wilson was riding northbound on I-44 in a car with her husband, Ryan Wilson, as the pair drove toward their home in St. Clair. They were returning from Sullivan where they had gone to celebrate their 15th wedding anniversary. As the couple drove north, their vehicle was hit on the front passenger side by Emily Hernandez, who was driving southbound in the northbound lanes. 