A three-car collision left one woman injured Wednesday, Feb. 10, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The Highway Patrol reported at 5:16 p.m. Dakota L. Sohn was driving a 2006 Jeep Commander southbound on Route N near the road’s intersection with Valley Drive, north of Lonedell.
Sohn’s vehicle struck the back of a 2011 Subaru Forester driven by Dayna S. Baynes, 33, of Robertsville. Baynes was also traveling southbound.
Sohn’s vehicle then crossed the center marker and hit a 1995 Chevrolet Blazer driven by Jessica Temple, 34, also of Robertsville. Temple had been driving northbound.
The highway patrol said Sohn fled the scene. Sohn’s age, hometown and whether he has insurance are unknown.
Morgan Herrington, 18, Lonedell, was a passenger in Sohn’s vehicle and was taken to Mercy Hospital Washington by private vehicle.
According to the report, Baynes, Temple and Herrington were wearing seat belts.