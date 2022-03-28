Emily Hernandez, who has pleaded guilty for role in Jan. 6 riot over 2020 election results, now faces charges that could send her to state prison for 22 years
The rural Sullivan woman who pleaded guilty for her involvement in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot has now been charged for her role in the fatal crash that killed a St. Clair woman and injured her husband.
On Friday, Franklin County prosecutors filed charges against Emily Hernandez, of Sullivan, with two counts of driving while intoxicated, one resulting in death and one resulting in serious physical injury.
The charges stem from Jan. 5, 2022, when Hernandez was driving a Volkswagen Passat the wrong way on Interstate 44 in Franklin County when she crashed on into a Buick Enclave. The Buick went into the median and struck cable barriers in the median.
Victoria “Vickie” Wilson, 32, of St. Clair, was killed during the crash. Vickie’s husband, Ryan, was seriously injured in the crash and suffered “a disabling injury to his right foot,” according to court records. To date, an online fundraiser has raised more than $28,700 for the family to use for funeral expenses and medical expenses.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Hernandez admitted to drinking alcohol beverages prior to the crash. A preliminary breath test indicated that her blood alcohol content was .2 percent, which is more than twice the legal limit to drive in Missouri.
Hernandez also underwent a blood analysis test, which was conducted at a hospital following the crash. The test showed a lower blood alcohol content of .0125 percent, according to Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney Matthew Becker.
Becker told The Missourian in January that his office would wait to file charges until it had received a copy of those test results. He said at the time that it could take weeks, if not longer, to receive the test results.
Becker told the newspaper on Monday that his office has now received the report along with the highway patrol’s crash reconstruction report.
Hernandez faces up to 22 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections if she is found guilty on both charges and receives the maximum sentence. The driving while intoxicated and causing a death is a Class B felony, which carries a maximum 15 year sentence. The serious injury charge is a Class D felony and carries a maximum seven year sentence.
If convicted, a judge may decide to have Hernandez’s sentences run concurrently.
Hernandez is scheduled to appear before Associate Circuit Court Judge Stanley Williams on April 7 for a bond reduction hearing. Hernandez remains in custody on a $250,000 cash only bond, according to electronic court records.
Ethan Corlija, a St. Louis attorney, is representing Hernandez in this case as well as her federal court case related to the Jan. 6 riots.
In an interview with The Missourian, Corlija previously described Hernandez as a “very responsible person.”
“My client knows that words alone are not able to mend the wounds that she has inflicted on the family,” Corlija said in January. He said the crash is something “she will be carrying with her for the rest of her life.”
The fatal crash happened on Jan. 5, 2022, nearly a year to the day from when Hernandez was seen in social media photos and ITV News video as rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol. Hernandez was among those holding a broken wooden sign from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office.
Hernandez was originally charged with five counts in the Capitol riot. Several days after the fatal crash, she pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor charge of entering or remaining in a restricted building. Her sentencing was pushed back to April 11. The judge could sentence her to up to a year in prison, but federal prosecutors and Corlija have reportedly brokered a plea deal that would see Hernandez serve 45 days in federal prison.
Becker said Hernandez’s involvement in the riots and the media attention surrounding this case does not alter his office’s approach.
“This case was always going to be as handled as seriously as it could be,” Becker said of the charges related to the fatal crash. “Obviously, she has some history but we look at people’s criminal history all of the time when evaluating cases. In this case, we are focused on events of what happened on the interstate.”