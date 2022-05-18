For some 20 years, Dwayne Bell dreamed of working in the medical field, but a lack of a college diploma in the appropriate field held him back.
“This has been on my bucket list for a long time,” said Bell, who was among the East Central College students to graduate Saturday as part of the college’s 52nd annual commencement exercises. The graduation was held in the Donald E. Shook Student Center on the Union campus.
“Now, I’ve finally achieved something I’ve been dreaming about that has been years in the making,” said Bell, who added that he only enrolled at the college after being encouraged by his wife, Brooke, to follow his dream. Bell’s mother, wife and two sons attended the graduation ceremony.
Bell said he hopes seeing their father graduate from college tells his sons to “never stop dreaming and to always believe in yourself.”
Bell, who graduated cum laude, received his associate degree with certifications in medical assistance and apprenticeship. He also received a certificate of achievement for his studies in the medical assistant program.
In his address, East Central College President Dr. Jon Bauer said each degree the college presented represented “484 unique aspirations” for the future.
“You are driven. You are remarkable. You are accomplished,” Bauer said to the graduates. He then recalled how some of the graduates overcame great personal obstacles to receive their associate degree.
One student, Travis Nicks, had fallen short of graduation during their first two attempts at East Central College. However, Bauer said Nicks persisted and after enrolling at the college for a third time, graduated on Saturday.
“I feel like ECC has impacted my life for the better,” said Nicks, who is now pursuing a bachelor’s degree in Human Resource Management at Lindenwood University.
Other students, such as Vaimoana Moungaafi, overcame great physical distances to pursue higher education. Moungaafi, who is the first in her family to graduate from college, is a descendant of Tongan immigrants. Her family now lives in Utah, where she lived until being recruited to play volleyball for the ECC Falcons on a full-ride scholarship.
“This has been a dream of mine since I was a little girl,” Moungaafi said. “Where I am from, not many people go to college. Most of the people will graduate from high school and then go immediately to work in the family business (of either construction or landscaping). I wanted to be different. I wanted to go somewhere where I could better myself.”
Moungaafi, who graduated with an associate degree in business, said she will treasure her time at ECC, where she helped the Falcons win regional titles for two consecutive years. She said she plans to pursue a bachelor’s degree either in Iowa or in Utah.
Bauer said Saturday’s graduates also likely fulfilled the dreams of their own families, who yearned to see their loved one receive their degree. This point was emphasized by Rev. Aimee Appell, who delivered the keynote address at the graduation.
“We all stand on the shoulders of those who have come before us,” said Appell, pastor at Peace Lutheran Church in Washington, before urging the graduates to live lives full of compassion, empathy, kindness, and to work to improve the welfare of whatever community they call home next.
“Graduation day is this day for big dreams, big proclamations, big directives, because you have accomplished this big thing,” Appell said. “Instead, what I want to tell you is to do something infinitely harder. I want you to go out there and do small things, kind things, generous things and gracious things.”
It was a message that resonated with some of the graduates, who said they leave East Central College ready to serve their local communities.
Trudee Cantrell, a Houston, Missouri native, will return to her hometown to work in the local hospital there. On Saturday, she graduated with an associate degree in applied sciences with an emphasis in radiological technology.
“I really did learn a lot here. I really did have the best teachers,” said Cantrell who attended ECC’s Rolla location. She attended graduation in Union with her family, including her father, who lives in Guam. He presented her with a gold-colored garland, which is a common regalia worn by graduates in Guam and other Polynesian nations.
She said she hopes others will come to ECC just like she did — ready to learn. She offered this advice to those enrolling in classes this fall.
“It is going to get hard,” she said. “There was many a night that I would spend crying into my textbooks, but that little bit of pain and struggle is worth a lifetime of gain. Someone told me that once and I know now how true that is. This was absolutely worth it.”