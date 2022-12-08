Mercy Clinic Four Rivers physician Dr. Keith Ratcliff was one of three recipients of this year’s Distinguished Service Awards presented by the Missouri Academy of Family Physicians, according to a news release.
The awards, which seek to recognize individuals who have contributed and supported the speciality of family medicine, were presented last month at the association’s annual meeting in Ridgedale. This year’s honorees were selected by a committee of family physicians, who reviewed nominations made by patients, community members, and fellow physicians.
Ratcliff, who has been a member of the association’s board of directors since 2003, previously served as the association’s past president and is the co-chair of the Missouri Academy of Family Physician’s Advocacy Commission. He will also represent MAFP this year at the AAFP’s Congress of Delegates.
“I continue to learn compassion, compromise, and collegiality from some of the most passionate and engaging physicians that I have ever met,” he said in a press release announcing the award. “Over the decades, our academy has given more to me than I can ever give back.”
Ratcliff, who sees patients at the New Haven clinic and at the Patients First campus in Washington, has hosted medical students and residents, in addition to training paramedics and EMTS. He has also participated in several mission trips to Honduras. When he is not treating patients, Ratcliff is a volunteer with the Franklin County Honor Flight program, which has sent more than 3,000 area veterans to see the memorials in Washington, D.C.
After earning bachelors of biology and chemistry from Washington University in St. Louis, Ratcliff studied medicine at the University of Missouri-Columbia. While in Columbia, Ratcliff also completed his residency there.