Keith Ratcliff honored
Keith Ratcliff, left, receives the 2022 Missouri Academy of Family Physicians Distinguished Service Award from John Burroughs, MAFP Board Chair, Nov. 12 during the academy’s 74th annual meeting. 

 Contributed Photo.

Mercy Clinic Four Rivers physician Dr. Keith Ratcliff was one of three recipients of this year’s Distinguished Service Awards presented by the Missouri Academy of Family Physicians, according to a news release. 

The awards, which seek to recognize individuals who have contributed and supported the speciality of family medicine, were presented last month at the association’s annual meeting in Ridgedale. This year’s honorees were selected by a committee of family physicians, who reviewed nominations made by patients, community members, and fellow physicians. 