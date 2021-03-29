Mercy Hospital Washington announced Monday it had named Dr. Ann-Elizabeth Mohart chief medical officer of the hospital. Mohart currently serves as an emergency medicine physician.
"Dr. Mohart is ideal for this new clinical leadership role," said Eric Eoloff, president of Mercy Hospital Washington. "A longstanding resident of Washington, a civic leader and a member of our medical staff, she knows our community and this hospital very well. She will be a great advocate for the entire care delivery team, keeping patients in our constant focus."
On March 1, Mohart appointed the city physician for Washington, an unpaid position with a term expiring in March 2022. She is also a certified fire fighter, medical officer for the Washington Fire Department and fire instructor with the Missouri Division of Fire Safety.
Mohart has a bachelor's degree in psychology from Emory University and graduated from Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis. She completed her residency in emergency medicine at Barnes-Jewish Hospital. She lives in Washington with her husband, Dr. John Mohart, and her four children.