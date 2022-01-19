Mercy Hospital Washington physician Dr. John Mohart has been named to a new role within the senior leadership of incoming Mercy President and CEO Steve Mackin’s administration.
Mackin’s tenure as Mercy President and CEO begins April 1, according to the hospital’s announcement.
Mohart, a cardiologist, will become the first physician to serve as president of Mercy Communities, assuming leadership responsibilities for Mercy’s hospital operations across its multi-state footprint. Mercy has hospitals and other facilities in six states, including Arkansas, Kansas, Oklahoma, Mississippi, Texas and Missouri.
In Washington, Mohart has led Mercy’s quality and safety efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic and continues to see patients. In 2014, he became the lead of Mercy’s cardiovascular steering committee and was named vice president of cardiovascular services in 2018.
In a press release, hospital officials said Mohart “as a practicing cardiologist, his personal relationships and understanding of patients, physicians, providers and operations are a great asset to Mercy hospitals.”
Also named to leadership roles within Mackin’s administration were Shannon Sock, Cheryl Matejka, Dave Thompson, and Ajay Pathak.
Sock will see his duties as Mercy’s chief operating officer and chief strategist expand. In his 20 years with Mercy, Sock has helped reshape the organization, including an early implementation of electronic health records and establishment of Mercy Virtual.
Matejka will become Mercy’s newest senior vice president and chief financial officer, taking over for Sock as his role expands.
Thompson will serve as senior vice president of strategic integration, while Pathak will see his responsibilities as senior vice president and chief strategic ventures officer increase.
In addition, Mackin has said the following Mercy leaders will stay in their current roles: Cynthia Bentzen-Mercer, chief administrative officer; Dr. Jeff Ciaramita, chief physician executive; Dr. Gavin Helton, senior vice president of population health; Joseph “Joe” Kelly, executive vice president, office of transformation; Kevin Minder, senior vice president of mission and community health; Betty Jo Rocchio, senior vice president and chief nursing officer; Philip Wheeler, senior vice president and general counsel.
“It’s exciting to have, for the first time in our history, three physicians leading our care delivery operations,” Mackin said.