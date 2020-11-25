Downtown Washington Inc. will kick off the holiday season with its annual Holiday Lights parade Friday, Nov. 27, but this year there’s a twist. Instead of floats parading past cheering spectators, attendees at the “reverse parade” will drive by the floats, which will be parked in downtown parking lots.
Cassidy Lowery, events and promotions specialist with Downtown Washington Inc., said 20 floats are scheduled to light up downtown this year, which, according to previous Missourian reporting, is about half the usual number of entries. Each float will be decorated in accordance with this year’s theme, “Christmas in Toyland.”
The parade route is centered around Second and Lafayette streets, according to Lowery.
Floats will be stationed in The Missourian, U.S. Bank, John G’s and Helfrich Hotz Brandt LLC parking lots.
A finalized route is scheduled to be posted on the Downtown Washington Inc. Facebook page Tuesday, Nov. 24, Lowery said.
The parade will last from 6 to 7:30 p.m., and patrons are encouraged to stick around afterward.
“The point of the parade is to bring people downtown,” Lowery said. “A lot of the local merchants and restaurants are open for after.”
Lowery said the entrance and exits of each parking lot will be marked, and volunteers will help direct traffic.
Scattered around the parade route will be three hot cocoa stands and downtown merchants, including I.B. Nuts & Fruit Too and Fairytale Cookie Co., selling treats.
In addition to the floats, attendees can expect to see the St. Francis Borgia Regional High School band, an antique fire truck and the East Central Jazz band.
Santa and Mrs. Claus also will make an appearance, but they’ll be behind plexiglass on their float, Lowery said.
Volunteers will be stationed around the parade route collecting canned food, which will be donated to local food pantries.