For the past 21 years, the annual Holiday Parade of Lights has snaked its way through downtown Washington, spreading holiday cheer and yuletide merriment with each passing block.
This year, organizers say they believe they have found a way to keep the spirit of the tradition alive while also helping keep families safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It is still really important to celebrate the holidays in downtown Washington and to still bring holiday cheer to the community, even if we have to do it differently this year,” said Cassidy Lowery, events and promotions specialist with Downtown Washington, the organization that sponsors the annual parade.
Rather than the parade floats processing through the city, Lowery said spectators this year will celebrate with what is called a “reverse parade.”
During a reverse parade, families drive their own cars through the downtown area, where a collection of parked floats adorned with lights and festive decorations will be stationed. The parade, which typically features approximately 50 entries, is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Nov. 27.
A map detailing float locations will be published by Downtown Washington, Inc. at a later date.
Some of the floats, antique and company vehicles, and civic groups might also give out promotional materials and candy to spectators, Lowery said.
“We really wanted to have an event that the community can enjoy,” Lowery said.
At each of the parking lots, volunteers will be accepting canned food donations that will be distributed to area food pantries for families in need.
Despite the changes, Lowery said she is looking forward to seeing how float designers incorporate this year’s theme, “Christmas in Toyland.”
Lowery said, “My favorite part every year is just seeing how creative everyone gets with the theme.”
Downtown Washington is still accepting parade entries and are seeking any organizations, businesses or individuals who would like to participate. Contact events@downtownwashmo.org if interested.
She added, “I really hope that people will still come out, donate food, make a float and help us make this parade a success.”