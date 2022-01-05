City leaders said downtown Washington had “major momentum” at the start of 2021. A year later, leaders — including Downtown Washington Inc. Executive Director Tyler King — said they think the city’s historic business district is “hitting its stride.”
“We are definitely in a stride of progression and growth, especially when I talk to so many people who are interested in buying and fixing up some of our older buildings, opening new businesses downtown,” said King, who released the organization’s annual report on Monday.
According to the report, 12 new businesses opened in downtown in 2021, identical to the number of businesses that opened downtown in 2020.
Businesses that opened in 2021 include: Keller Williams Realty, 203 Elm St.; Oak & Front Wine Bar, 120 W. Front St.; Room for Art Gallery, 124 W. Main St.; River Sirens Hotel, 4 E. Main St.; Keeping up with the Jones’ Supplies, 205 Jefferson St.; Peace of Mind, 11 W. Main St.; Beautiful You, 216 Elm St.; Patke Restoration, 321 Lafayette St.; NOA Medical, 5 West Main St.; 3rd at Jefferson, 220 Jefferson St.; Front Street Cellars & Inn, 430 W. Front St.; and Kim’s Candy Buffet, 201 W. Main St.
Three businesses opened new locations downtown, including Chimera Creative Works, 209 W. Third St.; Dapper Bully Barber Shop, 313 Elm St., and Loushane Sebastian Salon, 106 W. Main St.
King said several other businesses are eyeing downtown for possible expansion or relocation in 2022.
Based on an informal survey completed by Downtown Washington staff, these new businesses helped create 53 net new jobs in downtown.
Per the 2020 report, there were 58 new jobs created that year, which was up from 30 new jobs in 2019.
Each new business that opens in the downtown region creates a ripple effect within the economy, city leaders said, as employees at these new businesses are more likely to dine out, shop or to find housing near downtown.
“People see growth and the excitement of downtown and they want to be a part of it,” King said.
Fourth Ward Councilman Joe Holtmeier, who is one of two councilmembers to represent downtown Washington, agreed. “People like downtown. They want to live there, it’s great,” Holtmeier said.
As the number of new employees working downtown grows, Holtmeier and King said they hope they can entice a grocer to return to downtown.
“That is something we hear all the time,” King said. A recently completed survey, the results of which will be released in late January or early February, is expected to reinforce the community’s desire to see a grocer return to downtown. The last one, Droege’s, closed more than a decade ago.
For the purpose of its annual report, Downtown Washington Inc., focuses on the portions of Washington from Front Street to south Fifth Street and from Jefferson Street in the east to High Street in the west.
Within those boundaries, there was more than $6.5 million spent in private investment from January to November 2021. The city has not yet released information about commercial and residential construction permits issued in December.
“I am extremely pleased by that number,” said King, who acknowledged that the 2021 figure was down from $11.5 million of private investment made in downtown in 2020 when the Shoe Factory Lofts were under construction.
He said the outlook for continued private investment downtown looks promising as renovations continue at the former Pecka building, 100 W. Main St.; the Calvin Theater, 311 W. Elm St.; and the former Missourian building downtown, 14 W. Main St.
The downtown region also saw $95,000 in public improvements, which King said range from sewer improvements to sidewalk and street resurfacing.
Washington Mayor Sandy Lucy said she sees downtown’s rejuvenation getting “stronger and stronger” each year as both residents and visitors to Washington “embrace downtown as an important part of Washington.”
Fourth Ward Councilwoman Gretchen Pettet, who, along with Holtmeier, represents downtown Washington on the Washington City Council, said downtown is booming. She credited Downtown Washington’s work in organizing events for helping to increase the “economic vitality of Main Street, Elm Street, Front Street, and all of downtown.”
Last year, Downtown Washington hosted 37 community events, including its Art Fair and Winefest, WashMo BBQ and Bluesfest, Sunset on the Riverfront and the Holiday Parade of Lights.
The organization’s volunteers also recorded more than 9,700 hours of volunteering in downtown, including 284 collective hours spent by 70-plus volunteers at the community clean-up day, a feat that King said he is especially proud of. “We know people are busy, but to have record attendance at that just shows you how committed people are to downtown.”