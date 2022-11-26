Heather Cook, owner of Modern Vintage, saw around 100 customers Saturday morning and hoped for more by the end of the shopping holiday.
Small Business Saturday, which took place November 26 this year and will continue to run throughout the holiday shopping season. Small Business Saturday was designed to encourage consumers to support local businesses by shopping small. American Express launched this shopping holiday in 2010, at the height of the Great Recession, as a way of redirecting holiday shopping to local stores. A decade later, it’s observed in all 50 states, and in 2011, the Senate passed a resolution recognizing Small Business Saturday.
“I try to do a lot of local things,” said Cook. “Like pottery, soaps, jewelry, cards, shirts and flannels. I also like to do a lot of natural, organic things and plants, real or fake.”
According to Bankrate, Small Business Saturday increases in sales each year. In 2021, American Express reported that Small Business Saturday reached an all-time high with an estimated $23.3 billion in U.S. consumer spending. From 2010 to 2019, American Express reported that approximately $120 billion has been spent. Bankrate says that may be because 95 percent of holiday shoppers say that small businesses have at least one advantage over large businesses; 51 percent say they appreciate the unique gift ideas; 48 percent say they like the better customer service; and 39 percent say they appreciate that sense of community.
“Everyone always says it smells really good in here,” she said. “(We’ve sold) a mixture of things; a lot of scents, candles and soaps. I don’t know if that’s what we’re known for, but a lot of people come in here for them.”
Cady Honey, an apprentice dog trainer at The Clever Dog Company inside Loyal Bella, agrees that Small Business Saturday is all about community.
“It helps downtown keep its vibrancy, its liveliness,” said Honey. “ It creates a sense of community because you see people you know, you meet people you don’t know. People are just wanting to come out and celebrate.”
Jessica Sneed, co-owner of Envy Boutique with her mother Barb Graves believes the shopping holiday reminds locals that the local mom-and-pop shops still exist.
“I think a lot of time in Washington,” said Sneed. “People forget about coming downtown, so I think this reminds them to go downtown and shop.”
Despite recent inflationary challenges, the holiday spending season is expected to be heathy according to the National Retail Federation’s (NFR) forecast. NRF estimated 166.3 million people are planning to shop from Thanksgiving Day through Cyber Monday this year, that is almost eight million more people than last year and is the highest since NRF began tracking the data back in 2017.
Jill Liebrum, owner of Loyal Bella, said her Small Business Saturday was just as bust as Black Friday.
“It’s been a pretty steady flow of people,” said Liebrum Saturday morning. “I did not reach my goal yesterday like I did last year, so yesterday was slower than last year. Maybe we’ll make up for it today.”
Sneed also noticed a difference from last year to this year, “Last year we had more of a busy afternoon run, but this year it’s been a busy morning run so far.”
Maria Via, volunteer at Encore, believes the store was busier last week than it was on Small Business Saturday, but the store had seen a steady stream of people since opening Saturday morning.
Gallup estimates Americans will spend an average $932 on gifts this year, which is higher than last years $837 prediction and 2020’s $805 forecast. This year’s estimate nearly matches the $942 measured in October 2019.