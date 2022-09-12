After not being held since 2019, the Downtown Washington Holiday Tour will return Dec. 11.
The event takes place from 4-7 p.m., featuring homes, short-term Airbnb rentals and businesses around downtown.
“They’re places that you’re not able to get into on a regular basis,” said Cassidy Desmond, events and promotion specialist with Downtown Washington Inc. “They’re all going to be decked out in Christmas decor, inside and outside. There’s going to be a couple really good homes that people are going to be very interested in seeing.”
While the event will be similar to the 2019 tour, Desmond said there will be a few changes, including some rebranding with a new logo.
“It will be the same fun house tour that everyone remembers,” she said.
Organizers look forward to having the event back, Desmond said. “The last two years we really wanted to bring it back, but, every year, it didn’t feel quite safe enough for that big a crowd,” she said. “But this year, we were able to get back, so we’re super excited.”
Tickets go on sale Oct. 31 and will cost $20. While previous tours have attracted up to 600 people, Desmond said Downtown Washington Inc. plans to make fewer tickets available this year, though a total has yet to be determined. “It’s still going to be a large tour,” she said.
Downtown Washington Inc. plans to release the list of properties being toured closer to the onsale date.
Proceeds from the event will go to Downtown Washington Inc.’s revitalization and preservation efforts in the downtown district.
The 2019 tour, then called the 37th annual Holiday House Tour, toured four private homes, what’s now the Hotz & Brandt LLC law firm, Tibbe Power Co. and Roettger Inn Loft, according to The Missourian archives. A trolley bus transported attendees between stops.
The event is seeking houses in the downtown Washington area that have holiday cheer to be on the tour. Anyone who knows of a home that would be a good fit with the event is asked to contact events@downtownwashmo.org.
“We are looking for unique homes in the downtown area, they can be old or new,” Desmond said. “And someone that really likes to decorate and has a lot of holiday cheer, because we do want the homeowners to decorate heavily and make it really awesome for the tour.”
