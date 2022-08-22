Over the past two years, more than $17.7 million in private investment has been made in downtown Washington and city leaders said Monday they expect that trend to continue into 2023.
“We are continuing to meet with people interested in downtown,” Sal Maniaci said.
Maniaci, who is Washington’s Community and Economic Development director, talked about downtown redevelopment during Monday’s meeting of the Historic Preservation Commission. Maniaci said he knew of some property owners who were working on applications for state-funded community revitalization grants. Approximately $20 million of the American Rescue Plan Act has been allocated to revitalization projects throughout the St. Louis region, which includes Washington and Franklin County.
“The state is still finalizing its guidelines and its restrictions on how the money can be spent, but it would be great to see some of that money coming to downtown,” Maniaci said.
“It is too early to talk about a lot of these projects, but it is exciting to see this level of interest in downtown.”
He said some of the projects would have been allowed under previous city zoning rules, but other projects were only moving forward because of the council’s decision to create a new downtown zoning district that includes 96 properties stretching from Market Street westward to portions of Elm, Cedar and Olive streets. Under the new zoning regulations, buildings in this district would be allowed to have zero lot lines and mixed use with retail on the lower floor and residential on the second or third floors. The change also eliminated off-street parking requirements for businesses downtown.
“These projects are proving that the decision to rezone downtown was the right one because it removed some hurdles for developers,” Maniaci said.
In addition to the grants, Downtown Washington Inc. Executive Director Tyler King said he is seeing an uptick in construction permits and private investment within the city’s historic business district. King said he expects a number of new businesses will open or at least announce their construction plans within the next six months.
“Right now, we are seeing the redevelopment of existing buildings, though we do have some new, infill construction projects,” King said. “I think that we can expect more redevelopment in the short term.”
According to King, the defining factor for those making sizable investments in downtown is that they “want to be downtown.”
Fourth Ward Councilmen Joe Holtmeier and Mike Coulter said they were pleased to hear there was more investment coming downtown. The Fourth Ward encompasses much of downtown Washington.
“The more the merrier,” Holtmeier said.
“I think it is great, especially if it adds to our tax base,” said Coulter, but added that more development may worsen existing parking problems.
More redevelopment was also welcome news to Carolyn Witt, who chairs the historic preservation commission.
“(Redevelopment in downtown) is never finished, it is never done,” Witt said. “There is always something to improve upon, something that can be changed. If that redevelopment stops, then we become stagnant and that’s not what anyone wants.”