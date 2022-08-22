Washington Missouri downtown mural
Buy Now

A mural reading Welcome to Washington is painted near Elm Street in downtown Washington.

 Missourian Photo/Julia Hansen.

Over the past two years, more than $17.7 million in private investment has been made in downtown Washington and city leaders said Monday they expect that trend to continue into 2023. 

“We are continuing to meet with people interested in downtown,” Sal Maniaci said. 