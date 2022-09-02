Real estate developer Tara Riegel has sold the Brick Rose Beds & Donuts house in Washington.
It is unclear how the property will be used. New owner Lisa Roux, of L&D Homes Properties LLC, of Valley Park, declined to comment for this story, The house — which was a short-term vacation rental — has no future availability dates listed on Airbnb’s website.
Located at 311 W. Fifth St., next to the Tilted Skillet restaurant, the three-story, 3,514-square-foot, 1890s-era brick house was listed by Experience Realty Partners and sold for $810,000, according to Riegel. She has owned the property since April 2015 and remodeled its five bedrooms, four bathrooms and added an in-ground pool and hot tub.
There are 35 vacation rental properties currently registered with the city of Washington, many concentrated near downtown, according to Community and Economic Development Director Sal Maniaci.
Maniaci said Brick Rose has been a popular spot for visitors to stay and that the vacation rental market continues to be strong in Washington.
“It’s good for our bed tax and it’s a good opportunity for tourists and visitors to have a place to stay that doesn’t have to be a traditional hotel, especially with our lack of hotels,” Maniaci said.
Riegel said her business is “at a crossroads.” She currently owns two properties in Washington, including an 1830s-era cabin on Old Highway 100 overlooking the Missouri River, but said she might move away from the rental business. She said keeping up with the properties day-to-day can be exhausting, and she is “happiest with tools in my hand.” She might abandon the rental market to spend more time with her children and renovating houses.
“The most fun I had with that house (Brick Rose) was the rehabbing of the house,” she said. “That was the most rewarding part. So, I need to take that with a grain of salt and try to be as true to myself as possible.”
Riegel also recently sold Hidden Creek Getaway, 5115 Bethlehem Church Road, another short-term vacation rental property that is not currently listed on Airbnb.